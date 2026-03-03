OPINION | Iran: When will this war end?

New Delhi:

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has spiralled to 15 nations with Iran carrying out missile and drone attacks on Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. Iran also tried to attack an air base in Cyprus.

The world's largest Saudi Aramco oil refinery has stopped production after Iran carried out missile attacks on Saudi Arabia. Israel has started both air and ground operations inside Lebanon to destroy Hezbollah's camps.

US President Donald Trump has said, the war may continue for next four or five weeks. He said, the US has unlimited supplies of weapons and ammunitions, and the US army will not stop till it achieves its objectives.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has come to a standstill for the last four days. Petroleum supplies and other exports by ships have come to a stop on this route.

Questions arise: How long will this war last? If it spirals, which other countries will be drawn into this war? What will be the consequences for India?

Today is the fourth day of Operation Epic Fury launched by the US army. Many cities including Tehran in Iran are devastated, with official count of 787 dead and more than 700 wounded.

US and Israeli armies claim they are targeting Iranian army installations, missile launch sites, airbases, air defence systems and drone camps by using fighter jets, Cruise missiles and laser guided bombs.

Though US sources claim that the present leaders in Iran want resumption of talks, Iran on Monday clearly said that there will be no more talks.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's National Security Council, said, there is no scope left for talks now. He said, Iran did not start this war, the enemy has incorrectly assessed Iran's fire power, this war will continue and Iran is ready for it.

The question now facing Iran is, for how many days will it be able to face the combined might of Israel, US and their allies?

The next question: Are Iranians ready for a change of government given the fact that some people celebrated the death of Ayatollah Khomeini? Or, will the US puts its marines on Iranian soil in order to take control of the government in Iran?

Among other questions: Can the remaining leadership in Iran mobilize popular support? or, will the US seek to install Reza Pahlavi, eldest son of the last Shah of Iran, who is presently in exile, on the throne?

The US has the following objectives: A leadership in Iran which can work in its favour, the end of Iranian nuclear capabilities and US control over Iranian oil.

But it is easier said than done.

The question again is: How long will this war last? Most of the experts say, it would be better if the conflict ends soon. The US has nearly eliminated Iran's civilian and military leadership. The assessment of Israeli intelligence is that Iran's present government has been so badly crippled that it may never be able to harm Israel in the near future, nor can Iran ever become a nuclear power.

Iran also realizes that it has no capability left to stretch this conflict for long. Its present strategy is to strike fear among the Gulf countries, so that they can put pressure on the US to call off the war.

This war will end only when Israel gets full assurance about its security and the US asserts its complete dominance over Iran.

