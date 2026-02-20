OPINION | How will AI change India?

New Delhi:

At the AI Global Impact Summit in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's vision for artificial intelligence saying India sees future, nor fear in AI, and our youths are developing newer tools. He appealed to countries having AI technology to shed secrecy, share codes, change their mindset and democratize it for the betterment of mankind.

Most of the world's top leaders and AI tech czars endorsed Modi's remarks.

French President Emmanuel Macron said, 10 years ago roadside vendors in Mumbai had no bank accounts for lack of documentation, but today, those vendors are happily collecting UPI payments on their phones. This is not the story of technological advancement, it is the story of a civilization, Macron said.

No other country could do what India did by creating digital ID for 1.4 billion people through a payment system, where 20 billion transactions are processed every month, the French leader said.

Google-Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai remembered those days when he used to travel from Chennai to IIT Kharagpur via Vizag in Coromandel Express.

Today, Pichai said, Google is going to set up a full stack AI hub in Vizag as part of its USD 15 billion investment, which will be equipped with processing gigawatt-level computing ability and will be connected to the world via an undersea cable. This project will provide jobs to millions of people in India, he said.

Pichai said, when he rode Google's Waymo autonomous car with his father, Raghunath Pichai, the latter gave him a challenging task. Try running this self-driven car on India's crowded roads, his father told him. I am working towards fulfilling the dream of my father, Pichai said.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, India will become one of the world's biggest markets for AI. He admitted that AI could affect jobs, but the solutions will come through AI.

Modi addressed presidents from seven nations, prime ministers from 9 countries, ministers from more than 50 nations and top czars from the world's major IT companies.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani told the summit, his group's Jio Intelligence has tied up with Facebook's parent company Meta to develop a 'desi' model of AI.

Ambani promised to provide Jio AI products to people in India at affordable prices, like Reliance Jio which transformed the Indian communication sector. Rs 10 lakh crore will be invested by Reliance over the next seven years, he promised.

Ambani said, I would like to make a brave prediction. India will emerge as one of the big powers of the world in the AI sector. No country in the world can match India with demography, democracy, development, digital infrastructure, data generation and AI use, he said.

Jio connected India with internet and this time, we will connect India to the AI age, Ambani said.

In a nutshell, Narendra Modi outlined some key points relating to AI in his speech. India wants to become the frontranker in the field of AI, we have the talent and brains, we have youth power and they have government support.

Modi is also cautious about the risks from AI. AI can be harmful for children, AI can make youths lose jobs, AI can mislead people through deepfakes. All these attended risks were discussed at the summit.

Today, we are in a situation where AI has arrived. Nothing can stop AI. It is upto us how to use it, for the welfare of human beings, not for destroying society.

Looking at the speed with which AI is surging ahead, it has to be controlled with the same speed. There is no time left to pause, and wait. Nor is there time or opportunity to stop and think.

