OPINION | Can Trump's Board of Peace replace United Nations? Trump said, his Board of Peace will endeavour to solve most of the problems that the world is facing. He said, "the combination of the Board of Peace... coupled with the United Nations could be something very, very unique for the world".

New Delhi:

In Davos, Switzerland, US President Donald Trump signed the charter of Board of Peace along with heads of state of 19 other countries on Thursday. Trump claimed that more than 60 countries have agreed to join the board.

Trump said, his Board of Peace will endeavour to solve most of the problems that the world is facing. He said, "the combination of the Board of Peace... coupled with the United Nations could be something very, very unique for the world", while adding that the UN did not realise the "tremendous potential" that it had.

Trump had invited India to join his board. He had also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Davos, but Modi decided not to go. On Thursday, the External Affairs Ministry said, it will take a call on joining Trump's Board of Peace after weighing all aspects.

Several questions arise: One, will the world be run according to the whims of Donald Trump? Will UN's existence come to an end? Will the US intimidate the rest of the world on the basis of its military and financial powers? What will be the implications for India? What should be India's strategy? These questions beg answers.

The Board of Peace that Trump launched was initially meant for the reconstruction of Gaza in pursuance of the Middle East peace deal that was agreed upon. But now, Trump says, this Board of Peace will be free to intervene and solve all others problems that the world faces.

Till now, nearly 60 nations have agreed to join this board. Trump was the first to sign the charter of this board as lifetime chairman. He was followed by leaders from Hungary, Belarus, Indonesia, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Morocco, Kazkhstan, Vietnam, Pakistan, Argentina and Armenia, who signed the charter. Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE have agreed to join the board.

Questions arise whether this board of peace will work parallel to the United Nations. There is no clarity at the moment. Nobody knows what is Trump's next plan and what he wants. India, France, Germany, China and Britain have not yet decided to join the board.

Many of the nations are in a dilemma because this board was earlier meant for reconstruction of Gaza, but now it has been projected as an international organisation which will work for peace and stability throughout the world.

Trump's close associates, including his friend Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, are in the executive committee of the board as permanent members. US National Security Adviser Robert Gabriel, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, British former PM Tony Blair, World Bank chief Ajay Banga and American businessman Mark Rowan are also in the executive committee.

Trump has said this board will work in tandem with the UN, but he had been openly criticising the UN for its failure in handling important crises. Trump has consistently claimed that it was he who stopped eight wars without taking the UN into confidence, and this is the reason why he has launched the Board of Peace to save the world from bloodshed and wars.

Trump is right. The United Nations has, more or less, lost its relevance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been raising this issue several times, but where is the guarantee that the Board of Peace will solve all world problems which the UN couldn't?

How can anybody trust that Trump's Board of Peace will replace the UN in due course?

Who will ensure that it will not be Trump alone whose word will be final in the Board of Peace? No discussions about this board took place with other nations before it was launched. The board was launched on the orders of President Trump.

The credibility of any international institution is created only when most of the nations of the world trust it. Board of Peace has not been able to win that trust, as of now.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.