OPINION | AI Video of PM and his mother: A shameful act Congress has used the name of Modi's mother for political benefit, and that too officially to target the Prime Minister.

New Delhi:

Bihar Congress posted a 36-second AI-generated video on X in which characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother Heeraben were shown with the caption "Maa appears in sahab's dreams".

This has triggered a sharp outcry with a BJP worker filing a police complaint in Delhi. BJP and its allies Janata Dal-U and LJP condemned this act and describing it as shameful.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, no disrespect WAS shown towards the prime minister or his mother. "What is their objection? Just because a mother is trying to educate her son to do something right, where is the disrespect? This is neither disrespectful to the mother, whom we respect dearly, nor to the son," Khera said.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "Making memes of our prime minister’s late mother, that too of such a cheap standard, is shameful. BJP will make it a big issue across the country."

When abuses were hurled at Modi's late mother from a Congress-RJD platform in Darbhanga, the Congress leaders, at that time, said, they did not know who hurled the abuse. One could have given benefit of doubt to the Congress. But this video has appeared on an official handle of Bihar Congress. It is clear that Congress has put its seal of approval to the earlier act when Modi's mother was abused.

Congress has used the name of Modi's mother for political benefit, and that too officially to target the Prime Minister.

Such an act is shameful. To post an Ai-generated video of a woman who never spoke about politics and is no more alive to defend herself, is indicative of the falling level of Bihar politics. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has maintained silence on this, but his mannerism clearly shows he did not like this act by state Congress media cell.

GenZ must help in restoring peace in Nepal

In fast-paced developments, former Chief Justice of Nepal Sushila Karki on Friday night took oath as interim Prime Minister, the Parliament was dissolved, and March 5 next year has been set as the date for fresh parliamentary elections. Clearly, six months has been given to the interim government.

For the retired chief justice, bringing peace will be a tough job given the level of violence and arson that took place in Kathmandu during the last five days. Presently, the army is in control throughout the country and soldiers are guarding all important installations including the President's House.

Kathmandu has turned into a ghost city with most of the people preferring to live indoors. The visuals of arson and destruction are really shocking. When people indulge in arson, violence and anarchy, when Parliament and the Prime Minister's residence are reduced to ashes, nothing seems to be left.

Neither the Constitution, nor democracy, nor a semblance of law and order. Thousands came out on the streets and burnt everything. Democracy is now under the boots of the army, and whatever the army decides, will be done. Leaders who were elected by the people have fled and gone underground. People whom the army will select will now run the country.

Weapons and uniforms of policemen were looted by mobs during anarchy. Thousands of prisoners fled from jails, and several of them are now moving around wearing police uniform. It is difficult to differentiate between a policeman and a criminal.

Those who launched the so-called civil agitation are denying that they had supported arson and violence. The question is: Who carried out arson and violence? Who looted the weapons? Who will ensure that the prisoners are sent back to jail?

The accountability lies with those who launched the Gen-Z agitation against corruption and unseated the Prime Minister and his government. It is now the responsibility of this group to bring Nepal back on track.

Grotesque beheading of an Indian in the US

The grotesque beheading of an Indian national by an American employee in Dallas, Texas, is sickening and worrying. The ghastly act was done in the presence of the victim's wife and son. The murderer used a machete to behead his employer, kicked his severed head and threw it in a dustbin.

The Indian employer Chandramouli Nagamallaiah, who was beheaded, was innocent. This is an inhuman act. He was ruthlessly beheaded by a man who was a history sheeter and a certified criminal.

The man who killed President Trump's close ally Charlie Kirk was a 22-year-old youth. Tyler Robinson is a resident of Utah. Police have seized the high-powered bolt-action rifle to kill Kirk. Open gun culture in the US is a worrying trend. Trump had been blaming illegal immigrants for the rise in crimes, but in reality, no action has been taken on the ground; otherwise, such heinous crimes would not have taken place.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm