OPINION | AI Summit : How Galgotias shamed India?

New Delhi:

At the ongoing AI Global Impact Summit in Delhi, a private university's deliberate act of plagiarism has brought a bad name for India. Presidents and prime ministers of 18 countries, ministers from 50 countries, delegations from nearly 100 countries attended the summit. More than 500 innovative startups showcased their AI models.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil President Lula Da Silva, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, CEOs of Google, Microsoft and other top IT companies attended this Summit, but an act of bragging by Galgotias University of Greater Noida brought shame for India.

This university displayed a robodog claiming to be its innovation, but in reality, it was a Chinese-made product which is already available in the market across the world.

When Chinese media pointed out this act of plagiarism and social media went into a tizzy, the Centre acted and Galgotias University was asked to pack off and leave the summit. Power supply to its pavilion was cut off and the area was ringed with black ribbon on Wednesday.

The robodog that the university publicised as Orion, claiming it was their own creation, was in reality a product made by Unitree. Its GO-2 model is available in the market for Rs 2–3 lakh.

Because of this unpardonable act of a private university, India's prestige was dented. The government took a serious view and asked Galgotias University to pack off. Power supply to the pavilion was cut and a black ribbon was placed in the area to cordon it off from visitors.

Though the private university admitted its mistake and apologised, the level of embarrassment that was caused to India was immense.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, it would be unfair to judge the entire summit on the basis of a single act done by a participant. He said, several hundred new innovative AI models and products have been showcased in the summit and this should not be overshadowed by this single act.

One shameless act has tarnished a nation's image. Galgotias University's act is one such example. It cannot be brushed away by saying that the mistake was unintentional. This was a deliberate act of lying and bragging, that was caught in this age of internet, when claims and counter-claims are toothcombed swiftly on social media.

By doing so, this private university gave China a handle, provided grist to the Congress mill, and offered a chance to those countries who were envious of India's AI global summit. It caused embarrassment to our government.

The private university has apologised for this act, but the dent that was caused to India's prestige had been done.

I agree with Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that it would be unfair to judge the entire AI global summit on the basis of the mistake done by one institution. Ashwini Vaishnaw is right when he says that the AI summit has showcased a mind-blowing array of AI models and products developed by Indian innovators. Google, Microsoft, IBM, OpenAI, Anthropic, AMD - these top companies of the world have interesting models to showcase at the summit. These are ideas and products that will change lives with lightning speed in the coming years.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.