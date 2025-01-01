OPINION | Maha Kumbh: World's Biggest Event Ever

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

On January 13 this year, the world will witness the beginning of the world's biggest event ever at the holy Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where more than 40 crore devotees are expected to take a holy dip at the confluence of two rivers, Ganga and Yamuna.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally supervising the mega arrangements. A sprawling township has come up on an area of nearly 5,000 acres, ready with 1.5 lakh tents, 1.5 lakh green toilets manned by 15,000 safai karmacharis, 1,240 km long pipe lines have been laid, and more than 50,000 tap water connections have been provided. Two km away from Sangam, a huge space has been kept for parking more than 20,000 vehicles. Two hospitals, one with 100 beds and another with 220 beds, have already started working. 92 new roads have been laid, and the Sangam township is dazzling with 67,000 LED lights and 2,000 solar lights.

The entire township has been divided into 25 sectors. The Sangam township has been declared a separate district, having its own district magistrate and Superintendent of Police. The first 'shahi snan' (main bathing) will take place on January 13 and the last 'shahi snan' will be on February 26. Twelve new bathing ghats (banks) have been built, and a riverfront has been developed over 12.5 km area. Chequered plates have been laid on an area of 550 sq km to ensure that the devotees do not have to walk in mud.

Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday conducted a survey of the Kumbh Mela preparations and expressed his satisfaction. Thirty pontoon bridges will be built, out of which 28 are ready. More than 50,000 security personnel from UP Police and paramilitary forces will be deployed. They will be commanded by 218 IPS officers. Underwater drones that can go 100 metre deep will be used for the first time in Kumbh Mela. Four central commands will work in tandem with a control room. Nearly 350 experts will monitor the areas that will draw huge crowds.

Kumbh Mela takes place after every 12 years. This time, it has been named Purna Maha Kumbh because it will occur after 144 years (12 Maha Kumbh Melas multiplied by 12). Astrologers and Sanatan spiritual leaders have described this as the most auspicious occasion. Yogi Adityanath is leaving no stone unturned to make this mega event a success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also involved in fine-tuning the arrangements. Modi has advised use of digital technology to project the rich heritage of Kumbh Melas. The aim is to attract youths towards India's ancient heritage. The broader objective is to convey India’s message of devotion and faith to the rest of the world. It is surely going to be a spectacular event.

