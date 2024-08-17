OPINION | Daughters live in fear: Rapists & murderers are free and fearless

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

It is difficult to gauge against whom West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a protest march in Kolkata on Friday. Her party leaders and workers were demanding death punishment for the culprits in the doctor rape-murder case. Mamata Banerjee is after all the Chief Minister of the state, and the state administration works at her behest. On Friday, Calcutta High Court described the vandalism at R G Kar Hospital as an "absolute failure of state administration". The Chief Justice asked what police did when lumpen elements vandalised the hospital. People are now asking Mamata Banerjee why she was not taking action against the Kolkata Police chief for failing to protect the doctors and the costly hospital equipment.

Mamata Banerjee is blaming the "Left-BJP nexus" for the current turmoil. I agree, there must be no politics on this issue. But one should remind Mamata that it was her own party trinamool Congress which sent a delegation to Hathras, UP, when a Dalit girl was raped. India is a big country where different parties rule in the states. Whenever such heinous crimes take place, politicians do not speak about what happened in their state, they point fingers at states run by other parties. This is indicative of a mindset, where a politician says after a rape incident that "boys do commit mistakes".

The second mindset is of trying to trace the religion of the culprits. The third mindset is reflective of the 'chalta hai' attitude. The chilling reality is that we have not learnt anything from the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case that took place in Delhi in 2012. Neither the mindset has changed, nor has the system. Will the brutality perpetrated on Kolkata's daughter at least wake up the political parties? Will they focus more on evolving concrere methods for striking terror in the minds of rapists and killers, instead of pointing fingers at one another? Presently, the rapists and killers are fearless and moving around freely, while our daughters shiver in fear. Let us wake up from our slumber before another brutal rape-murder takes place.

