Operational Shield mock drills held across 6 border states, UTs; war-like scenarios recreated | VIDEOS

New Delhi:

Civil defence mock drills under Operational Shield kicked off on Saturday across four states and two Union territories that share the border with Pakistan as authorities carried out recreated scenarios to test response time and crisis management.

Air raid sirens and war-like scenarios were created in simulated setups to prepare local authorities and the public for potential emergencies involving airstrikes and drone attacks in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Where were mock drills held?

Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir took part in these crucial mock drills, aimed at strengthening emergency preparedness amid ongoing geopolitical tensions with Pakistan. Balckouts were also implemented in various cities including Amritsar, Jaipur and Poonch.

Why are mock drills being held?

Initiated under the directive of the Union Home Ministry, the exercise was originally scheduled for 29 May but was postponed due to administrative reasons. Today's drills were designed to simulate a range of emergency scenarios, reflecting the government's increased focus on national security.

This effort follows a similar exercise conducted on 7 May in response to rising India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. That earlier drill exposed significant gaps in civil defence readiness, prompting the more extensive Operation Shield.

In Amritsar, Commandant Jaskaran Singh said the drills are being held to review how all the civil defence departments coordinate with each other and several districts are at higher risk as they share a border with Pakistan such as Amritsar, Pathankot, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Firozpur and Fazilka.

"Conducting such exercises is to ensure that maximum administration is operational during war-like situation... It teaches how to be safe at home during air strikes and drone attacks, staying at home, how to save oneself during blackouts. This is Operation Shield," he said.

What is a mock drill?

A Punjab government spokesperson said this is the second civil defence exercise authorised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs under Section 19 of the Civil Defence Rules. These drills are essential for preparing local authorities and communities to handle emergencies effectively.

What happens during a mock drill?

Jayanti Ravi, Chief Secretary of Gujarat’s Revenue Department, told ANI that the mock drills are designed to test the preparedness of local administrations. Young volunteers from the NCC, NSS, and Bharat Scouts and Guides also participate actively. Key activities include setting up a hotline between the Air Force and the Civil Security Control Room to coordinate responses to potential enemy aircraft or missile threats. Air raid sirens may also be activated as part of the simulation.

With inputs from ANI