Operation Steeplechase, Woodrose, Bluebird and Rhino: A closer look at these Indian Army missions

New Delhi:

Every year, January 15 is commemorated as 'Army Day' to commemorate the occasion when General KM Cariappa, who later became Field Marshal, took over the command of the Indian Army from General Sir FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India. This year, India celebrates the 78th Army Day, honoring the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of the soldiers who have defended the country and its citizens. While Army Day is a time for parades and tributes, it also offers an opportunity to reflect on some of the major operations that showcase the Indian Army's versatility and commitment.

On this occasion, let's take a look at some of the missions of the armed forces.

Operation Steeplechase

Operation Steeplechase was a major military campaign launched by the Indian government in the early 1970s to crush the Naxalite insurgency. It was a joint operation of the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and state police forces. The operation was launched during President's Rule in West Bengal, shortly after the 1971 India–Pakistan war.

It targeted Naxalite strongholds across West Bengal, Bihar, and Orissa, aiming to dismantle the insurgent network and restore state authority in affected regions. A key feature of Operation Steeplechase was the use of a "three-cordon" strategy, under which security forces sealed off areas believed to be Naxalite hubs, followed by intensive internal searches, arrests, and combing operations.

The campaign led to the deaths of hundreds of Naxalites and the imprisonment of thousands. It severely disrupted the organisational structure of Naxalite cadres and effectively brought the first phase of the movement to an end.

Operation Woodrose

Operation Woodrose was a large-scale internal security operation launched by the Indian Army in 1984, primarily in Punjab, in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star. The operation aimed to flush out Sikh militants, their supporters, and armed networks across rural and urban areas of Punjab following the Army's assault on the Golden Temple in June 1984. It sought to prevent militant groups from regrouping and to restore law and order in the state.

The key objectives of the operation were to identify and neutralise militant networks, search for hidden arms and ammunition, detain suspected militants and sympathisers, and re-establish administrative control in sensitive areas.

As part of the operation, the Indian Army conducted extensive combing exercises across villages and towns. House-to-house searches, checkpoints, and cordon-and-search operations were carried out to track down militants and dismantle their networks.

Operation Bluebird

Operation Bluebird was a counter-insurgency mission launched by the Indian Army, primarily involving the Assam Rifles regiment, in the Senapati district of Manipur in 1987. The operation was initiated in response to an attack on July 9, 1987, when militants from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) targeted an Assam Rifles post near Oinam village, killing nine soldiers and seizing a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

Operation Bluebird aimed to recover the stolen weapons and apprehend the insurgents. The campaign lasted over three months, during which security forces imposed strict curfews on around 30 villages and carried out intensive cordon-and-search operations.

Operation Rhino

Operation Rhino was a major military initiative launched by the Indian Armed Forces in 1990 to combat insurgency in Assam, with a primary focus on militants from the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). The operation aimed to suppress militant activities, restore law and order, and ensure the safety of civilians in the region.

The 21st Infantry Division played a key role in the mission, while the Assam Regiment, popularly known as the "Rhino" regiment, became closely associated with the operation. The campaign led to some ULFA factions entering ceasefires and peace talks, although sporadic violence continued, according to human rights reports. During the operation, authorities recovered significant funds, over Rs 94 lakh, from ULFA.