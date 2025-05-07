Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam victim Shubham Dwivedi's father expresses gratitude to PM Modi The first reaction of the father of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the Pahalgam attack, has come out. He has thanked PM Modi for Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

India has given a befitting reply to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam through Operation Sindoor. In this action of India, 9 terrorist hideouts of Pakistan and PoK have been destroyed. It is being said that the training camps of three main terrorist organisations, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen have also been blown up. Not only this, the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba has also been destroyed in this retaliatory action. People's reactions are continuously coming on this. Every Indian is expressing their enthusiasm on social media. After the reaction of political people, the reaction of the father of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, has now come.

Reaction of Shubham's father

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi of Hathipur area of ​​Kanpur, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has expressed his gratitude to PM Modi. He has thanked PM Modi for this retaliatory action. The grief of losing his son is still fresh for him, and in such a situation, the retaliatory action of the Indian Army has brought relief to his heart.

Recalling the incident

A few days back, Shubham's father recalled how his son, his daughter-in-law and his son's sister-in-law went to Jammu and Kashmir and how his son never came back.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Sanjay said that the other family members did not accompany Subham and his wife to Pahalgam and had stopped 7 km away from the terror attack site, at a restaurant.

"My son, his wife, and sister-in-law went to a place called 'mini Switzerland', which is at a high altitude, and we stopped at a restaurant, 7 km before that place. They were having some snacks when the terrorists came. They asked about whether you are Hindu or Muslim, and after that, they shot my son in the head," Sanjay said.

"My daughter-in-law asked them to kill her as well, but they didn't. They told him that we are leaving you alive so that you can tell Modi about all this. We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Srinagar, and we have told him what we want," he further said.

This was the second trip Shubham had taken after marrying Eshanaya in February of this year. Photos from Shubham's home in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, surfaced on social media.