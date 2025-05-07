Operation Sindoor: Opposition leaders praise Army after India destroys terror camps in Pakistan and PoK Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on Wednesday (May 7), destroying as many as nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Hours after the strikes, several opposition leaders praised the Indian Army, calling the precision strikes as India's response to Pahalgam attack.

New Delhi:

Several opposition leaders have praised the Indian Army for their precision strikes that destroyed nine terror camps based in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as India successfully launched Operation Sindoor in the wee hours of Wednesday (May 7). This is India's fitting response to the barbaric terrorist attack that killed 26 tourists, including one Nepali citizen, in Pahalgam last month.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was among the first to react to the strikes on X as she wrote, "They asked religion. Now suffer your karma, Indian Army." Aditya Thackeray, another Shiv Sena leader also praised the action from the Indian Army and stressed that the terrorism should be eliminated to the fullest.

"Terrorism in all its forms has to be eliminated. Tonight’s precision strikes in PoK are against terrorism, and kudos to the Indian defence forces for keeping it precise to sites where terrorism was being harboured. Hit them, hard enough that terrorism doesn’t stand a chance ever again. Jai Hind!" he wrote on X.

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also posted multiple tweets stating that he is proud of the Indian Army. "Hail India! There should be neither terror nor separatism! We are proud of our brave soldiers and the Indian Army," he wrote.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reacted after India successfully launched Operation Sindoor, writing, "Bharat Mata ki Jai," on X. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lauded the Indian Army's operation as he wrote, "Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena!"