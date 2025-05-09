Live Operation Sindoor: Naval operations begin in Arabian Sea as Pakistan continues to escalate Operation Sindoor LIVE: India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.

New Delhi:

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Pakistan launched coordinated drone and missile attacks targeting multiple locations along India's western frontier late on Thursday evening (May 8). However, the Indian armed forces responded with swift precision and successfully intercepted the aerial threats before they could inflict damage. Earlier on Thursday, India's air defence systems had already neutralised a "substantial" wave of missiles and loitering munitions aimed at both civilian and military infrastructure across northern and western parts of the country. The international border areas have witnessed intense shelling, which led to the imposition of emergency measures in sensitive regions. Blackouts were imposed in several cities across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan following the interception of Pakistani drones and subsequent explosions in these areas. Notably, India had launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7 and carried out missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).