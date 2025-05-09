In a significant escalation of hostilities, Pakistan launched coordinated drone and missile attacks targeting multiple locations along India's western frontier late on Thursday evening (May 8). However, the Indian armed forces responded with swift precision and successfully intercepted the aerial threats before they could inflict damage. Earlier on Thursday, India's air defence systems had already neutralised a "substantial" wave of missiles and loitering munitions aimed at both civilian and military infrastructure across northern and western parts of the country. The international border areas have witnessed intense shelling, which led to the imposition of emergency measures in sensitive regions. Blackouts were imposed in several cities across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan following the interception of Pakistani drones and subsequent explosions in these areas. Notably, India had launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7 and carried out missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
5:47 AM (IST)May 09, 2025
Pakistan using Chinese missile systems, attempting retaliatory strikes: Defence expert
In the wake of multiple Pakistani drones and missiles being intercepted across India's border states, defence expert Praful Bakshi has weighed in on the situation, stating that the incident clearly indicates a deliberate offensive from Pakistan, backed by Chinese-made missile systems. "It proves that it was a Pakistani attack. It has also been proven that Pakistan is using the Chinese-based missile system. The sum total of the whole thing is that Pakistan is on the offensive and is trying to retaliate after our attack, and now it wants to carry out attacks...S400 is a very effective air defence system..." he told news agency ANI.
5:44 AM (IST)May 09, 2025
Neeraj Chopra hails Indian Armed Forces amid rising Indo-Pak tensions
Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, India's Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra has voiced his strong support for the Indian Armed Forces, applauding their courage and commitment in combating terrorism. "We are proud of our Brave Indian Armed Forces who are fighting for our nation against Terrorism. Let's do our part and make sure to follow guidelines to ensure everyone's safety during this time. jy hind jy bhaart jy hind kii senaa (sic)," Chopra wrote on X.
5:40 AM (IST)May 09, 2025
India boosts naval strength as first indigenous ASW Shallow Water Craft 'Arnala' delivered to Navy
In a boost to India's maritime capabilities amid the ongoing conflict with Pakistan, 'Arnala', the first in a series of eight indigenously designed Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW-SWCs), was delivered to the Indian Navy on Thursday. 'Arnala', the first of the eight ASW-SWCs (Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft), indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, was delivered to the Indian Navy on May 8, 2025 at M/s L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
5:38 AM (IST)May 09, 2025
BSF foils major infiltration bid along international border in J-K's Samba
A major infiltration bid by suspected terrorists was foiled by the BSF along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. "At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K," the Border Security Force said in a post on X today.
5:34 AM (IST)May 09, 2025
Special train to carry Punjab and Delhi IPL teams after Dharamsala match called off
Amid the ongoing IPL season, a special train will be operated today to transport players and officials of the Punjab and Delhi IPL teams from Pathankot to the national capital. The Northern Railways has confirmed the arrangement, stating the heightened security measures surrounding the journey. However, the exact route and departure timings have been deliberately withheld due to security concerns.
