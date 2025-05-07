Operation Sindoor: Leaders praise Indian Army after strike on 9 terror camps in Pakistan Post midnight on April 7, India launched targeted attacks on Pakistani terror camps and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

New Delhi:

Several dignitaries praised the Indian Army on X after India launched targeted attacks on terror sites in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam incident, which killed 26 people. Nine sites connected to anti-Indian terrorism were the focus of the attacks.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared an image with the text "Operation Sindoor" and captioned it, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also took to X and wwote, "

Jai Hind!

Jai Hind Army!"

BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani shared an image with the text "Operation Sindoor" and captioned it, "Jai Hind Ke Sena."

Opposition leaders praised the strikes and publicly backed the Indian Army.

Tejashwi Yadav wrote in Hindi, "There should be neither terror nor separatism! We are proud of our brave soldiers and the Indian Army."

Aditya Thackeray wrote on X, "Terrorism in all its forms has to be eliminated. Tonight’s precision strikes in PoK are against terrorism, and kudos to the Indian defence forces for keeping it precise to sites where terrorism was being harboured. Hit them, hard enough that terrorism doesn’t stand a chance ever again. Jai Hind!"

The missiles struck Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur, and Kotli. In the midst of escalating tensions following a terrorist incident in occupied Kashmir, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry was quoted by Pakistan's Dawn news as calling the action a "cowardly attack."