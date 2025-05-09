Operation Sindoor: IAF thwarts drone attacks with advanced air defence technology along LoC India launches major counter-terror operations along LoC and PoK, destroying terror infrastructure and downing over 50 Pakistani drones with advanced air defence systems.

New Delhi:

In a decisive show of military strength and resolve, the Indian armed forces have launched a coordinated and multi-pronged offensive against terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), destroying a key Pakistani bunker and neutralizing over 50 drones in a sweeping air defence operation.

According to top sources in the Indian Air Force (IAF), a major drone incursion attempt by Pakistan was thwarted overnight using the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS)-controlled Air Defence network. The response included the use of long-range loitering munitions, showcasing India’s advanced precision strike capability.

The IAF’s air defence response was bolstered by a robust frontline protection system, including Igla man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), soft and hard-kill Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS), and a variety of indigenous electronic warfare jammers — such as SNS, Gypsy, ECGNSS (Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System), and jamming rifles.

Amid heightened tensions, India also carried out a precision missile strike early Friday morning on a Pakistani bunker located across the LoC in PoK. Defence officials confirmed the successful strike occurred at 5:44 am, delivering a clear message of India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

"The footage of the strike is a source of immense pride for every Indian," a senior official said. "It demonstrates our unwavering resolve to eliminate terror infrastructure and respond decisively to any hostile act from across the border."

In another significant move, the Indian Army successfully neutralized over 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB) on Thursday night. According to ANI reports citing defence sources, the swarm drone incursions were intercepted in key sectors including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile system played a crucial role in defending Indian territory and assets, with both the Indian Army and Air Force deploying the system in response to the aerial threats. Defence sources described the operation as one of the most extensive anti-drone efforts undertaken in recent years.

Operation Sindoor: Joint offensive against terror camps

In a separate but related development, "Operation Sindoor" was launched in the early hours of Wednesday (between 1:05 am and 1:30 am), involving a joint strike by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force targeting key terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in both Pakistan and PoK. The operation came in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, marking one of the deadliest terror attacks since the abrogation of Article 370.

Reports indicate that JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar confirmed the deaths of 10 family members and four senior operatives in the Indian missile strike, further validating the precision and effectiveness of the mission.

India’s military response signals a robust shift in its counter-terror doctrine — emphasizing preemptive, coordinated, and technology-driven measures to dismantle cross-border threats and uphold national security.