Operation Sindhu: 165 Indian nationals evacuated from Israel arrive in Delhi

New Delhi:

As part of Operation Sindhu, an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft successfully brought back 165 Indian nationals from Israel, officials said on Tuesday. The flight, which took off from Amman, Jordan, landed in Delhi at 08:45 AM.

Union Minister of State Dr L Murugan was present at the airport to receive the evacuees and welcomed them back on Indian soil. The evacuation was carried out amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, as part of the Indian government’s continued efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens abroad.

“#Operation Sindhu. An IAF C-17 flight evacuated 165 Indian nationals from Israel under #OperationSindhu. They were received by MoS Dr. L. Murugan upon arrival in Delhi. The aircraft landed at 0845 hrs on 24th June from Amman,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, sharing pictures of the Indian nationals who were evacuated.