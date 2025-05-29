Mock drills in states along Pakistan border, postponed earlier, to be held on May 31 'Operation Shield' mock drills in border states, postponed earlier, will now be held on May 31 after the postponement from the May 29 date.

New Delhi:

The second civil defence mock drill named "Operation Shield," which was earlier scheduled for May 29 and had to be postponed due to administrative reasons, will now be held on May 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.

The exercise will take place across all western States and Union Territories bordering Pakistan, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

A drill designed to enhance emergency preparedness amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan was set to simulate responses to hostile scenarios, including drone strikes and air raids.

However, states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab, along with the Union Territory of Chandigarh, officially announced the postponement of the mock exercises late Wednesday evening. Officials cited "administrative reasons" for the decision, though no additional details were provided.