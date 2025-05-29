Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Mock drills in states along Pakistan border, postponed earlier, to be held on May 31

Mock drills in states along Pakistan border, postponed earlier, to be held on May 31

'Operation Shield' mock drills in border states, postponed earlier, will now be held on May 31 after the postponement from the May 29 date.

The mock drills in states bordering Pakistan were earlier scheduled for Wednesday, may 29 before getting postponed
The mock drills in states bordering Pakistan were earlier scheduled for Wednesday, may 29 before getting postponed Image Source : AP
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The second civil defence mock drill named "Operation Shield," which was earlier scheduled for May 29 and had to be postponed due to administrative reasons, will now be held on May 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.

The exercise will take place across all western States and Union Territories bordering Pakistan, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

A drill designed to enhance emergency preparedness amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan was set to simulate responses to hostile scenarios, including drone strikes and air raids.

However, states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab, along with the Union Territory of Chandigarh, officially announced the postponement of the mock exercises late Wednesday evening. Officials cited "administrative reasons" for the decision, though no additional details were provided.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Breaking News Operation Sindoor Mock Drill Operation Shield India Pakistan India Pakistan Ceasefire
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\