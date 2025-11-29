Operation Sagar Bandhu: India airlifts 12 tonnes humanitarian aid, NDRF teams for Cyclone Ditwah-hit Sri Lanka Operation Sagar Bandhu: NDRF deployed 12 teams across Tamil Nadu districts including Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Mayiladuthurai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, with reinforcements heading to Chennai and two teams stationed in Puducherry ahead of Cyclone Ditwah.

New Delhi:

India dispatched a C-130J aircraft with 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Colombo on Saturday (November 29), under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', following Cyclone Ditwah's devastation that killed over 120, injured several, left many people missing, and affected around over 43,000 people across 12,313 families in Sri Lanka.​

Multi-modal aid delivery intensifies

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar announced the aid landing, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat meals, marking the second major shipment in 24 hours. INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri had delivered 4.5 tonnes of dry rations, 2 tonnes of fresh rations, and essentials the prior day, underscoring swift HADR coordination.​

Cyclone Ditwah departs Sri Lanka after deadly rampage

Cyclone Ditwah moved northwest out of Sri Lanka on November 29, 2025, after unleashing floods and landslides that killed at least 56 people, injured 14, left 21 missing, and affected nearly 44,000 across districts like Badulla and Nuwara Eliya, with over 600 homes damaged and infrastructure crippled by over 300mm rains.​

Trail of destruction in tea belt

The storm triggered massive landslides in central highlands, submerging roads, reservoirs, and homes, forcing 43,991 evacuations to shelters while military-led rescues battled blocked paths amid ongoing downpours.​

Threat shifts to Indian shores

Now 430km south of Chennai, Ditwah intensifies toward north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by November 30, prompting IMD red alerts for heavy rains, winds up to 60kmph, and NDRF deployments in coastal districts.​

NDRF deploys elite rescue contingent

Two NDRF teams totaling 80 rescuers and four canines, led by Commandant PK Tiwary of the 8th Battalion, flew from Hindon Airbase on an IL-76 at around 4:06 am, equipped with inflatable boats, hydraulic tools, communication gear, and medical kits for evacuations in flood-hit zones like Badulla and Nuwara Eliya.​

Reaffirming New Delhi's continued support, the High Commission said on X, "Operation Sagar Bandhu is underway, delivering urgent HADR support to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah. India extends urgent HADR support to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. India has provided 4.5 tonnes of dry rations, 2 tonnes of fresh rations, and other essential relief items from INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri to assist affected families. In this challenging moment, India stands firmly with the people of Sri Lanka, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy."

Leadership response and neighbourhood first pledge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences, praying for affected families and affirming India's readiness for more aid under Neighbourhood First and Vision MAHASAGAR. The Indian High Commission reiterated solidarity, standing "firmly with Sri Lanka" amid landslides ravaging tea-growing highlands.​

Domestic vigilance amid stranded passengers

NDRF positioned 14 teams in Tamil Nadu coastal districts like Villupuram and Nagapattinam, plus reinforcements for Puducherry and Chennai, as Cyclone Ditwah nears north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast with heavy rain forecasts. Around 300 Indian passengers, including 150 Tamilians, remain stranded three days at Colombo airport due to flight cancellations, prompting TN CM MK Stalin's coordination with the Indian Embassy.​

Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst disasters after Cyclone Ditwah caused floods and landslides that left a trail of destruction and damaged infrastructure. The federal contingency force has also deployed 14 teams across vulnerable coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Mayiladuthurai, in the wake of the cyclone.

Additional teams have been earmarked for Puducherry while 10 teams are en route to Chennai from NDRF bases in Pune in Maharashtra and Vadodara in Gujarat.