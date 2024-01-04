UP leader OP Rajbhar meets Amit Shah, discusses key issues ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : X/OPRAJBHAR SBSP chief OP Rajbhar called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Chief OP Rajbhar met Union Home Minister Ami Shah in the national capital on Thursday. After the meeting, Rajbhar said that he discussed a few key issues with the Union Minister. "We discussed the current political situation in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and the proposal for inclusion of Bhar/Rajbhar caste in the Scheduled Tribes," the SBSP national president chief added.

Rajbhar further said the discussion centred around addressing social issues related to the Banjara community and the issuance of caste certificates for the Gond and Khavar castes in all districts of Uttar Pradesh, ensuring compliance with the government directives. The conversation also delved into crucial topics related to the welfare of marginalised and oppressed communities.

Rajbhar meets Nadda

Earlier on December 29, Rajbhar also met BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. There was a serious discussion on the proposal to include the 'Bhar/Rajbhar' caste in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and to seek a report from the Uttar Pradesh Government to the Delhi Government as soon as possible, he had said after the meeting.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

Rajbhar's meeting with top BJP leaders comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as Uttar Pradesh, with 80 seats, plays a significant role. It should be noted here that general elections are expected to be held in India between April and May to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end in the month of June. The previous general elections were held in April–May 2019. After the elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance formed the government at the Centre, with Narendra Modi continuing as Prime Minister for the second straight term.

