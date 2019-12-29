Only those who say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' will stay in India: Dharmendra Pradhan

Only those you say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' can stay in India: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday that only those who will say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' will stay in India. Addressing the 54th state conference of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Pradhan questioned, "Whether the sacrifice given by Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose will go waste? People have fought for freedom not because we have to count after 70 years who all are citizens. Whether we will make this country a Dharamshala?."

"Whosoever comes will stay here? We have to accept the challenges on this issue. We have to make this thought clear. In Bharat, it's mandatory to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', only such type of people will stay," he added.

On the same day, in another part of the country, Congress celebrated its 134th foundation day. The grand old party protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

