Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL Onions retailing at Rs 100-120 per kg in MP's Bhopal

Onion prices continued to rise in Madhya Pradesh, with the kitchen staple retailing at Rs 100-120 per kilogram in capital Bhopal. Prices have been consistently above Rs 70 per kilogram across the state for the last one month. "Retailers are selling onions at Rs 120 per kg. We are purchasing it at Rs 110 per kg from wholesalers. This is a new crop. The rates of dry onion (old crop) are even higher, so retailers are not selling it.

This is happening because of short supply," claimed vegetable vendor Rashid Qureshi in Bittan Market on Sunday. Vendor Hemant Advani said, "Seeing the short supply in the market, there would not be a drop in prices for at least another fortnight."

However, a district official said efforts were being made to bring down onion prices, and these include setting up five kiosks to sell them at Rs 70 per kg to people. "Two quintal onions were sold from these government run kiosks on Saturday," the official said.

