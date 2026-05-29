One number for every emergency! Supreme Court orders nationwide shift to '112' helpline

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has directed all states and Union Territories to fully operationalise a single emergency helpline number, 112 within the next three months. Right now, people across India use different emergency numbers like 100 for police, 101 for fire services, 102 and 108 for ambulances, 1033 for highways and 1091 for women’s safety. But during accidents or medical emergencies, this often creates confusion and delays in getting help on time.

The Supreme Court has now ordered that all these helpline numbers be integrated into one unified number, 112.

Supreme Court says every minute matters

While hearing a petition filed by road safety organisation SaveLIFE Foundation, the top court observed that trauma care is directly linked to the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution. The bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice AS Chandurkar said that in serious accidents or trauma situations, victims are often in shock and every second becomes critical.

The court stressed that delays in emergency response can reduce a person’s chances of survival, adding that speed during trauma care works “like life-saving medicine”. The Supreme Court has instructed all states and UTs to make the 112 helpline fully functional within three months. It has also asked governments to submit regular compliance reports and hold monthly review meetings.

The court further directed authorities to upload meeting records and progress updates on official portals to ensure accountability.

Court also orders better ambulance services

The court also ordered all government and private ambulances to be upgraded according to national safety standards under AIS-125. Every ambulance will now have GPS and vehicle tracking systems connected directly to the 112 emergency network in real time. This is expected to improve response time and help emergency teams reach victims faster.

The Centre has also been allowed three months to issue a nationwide medical rescue protocol for trauma cases, after which states will get additional time to implement it.

The Supreme Court also raised concerns over the fear many bystanders face while helping accident victims. The bench noted that people often hesitate to assist due to fear of police questioning, court appearances and legal complications

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