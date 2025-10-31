One arrow, two targets: Indian Navy's subtle message to China, Operation Sindoor reference for Pakistan Navy Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan said that the Indian Navy currently has around 40 ships deployed in the Indian Ocean and is working towards increasing this number to more than 50 while monitoring every foreign ship movement.

The Indian Navy is monitoring each and every ship that enters the Indian Ocean region, including Chinese vessels and is ready and deployed to deal with any eventuality as part of its plans under Operation Sindoor, which is ongoing, Navy Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan said on Friday in a clear indication of increased military activity in the region from Beijing.

The Navy vice chief further added that the Indian Navy at present has around 40 ships deployed in the Indian Ocean and is in the process of increasing the count beyond 50. The vice admiral was addressing a presser International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam scheduled in February 2026.

"There is a continuous presence of extra-regional powers in the Indian Ocean region due to the ongoing situation; they've always been that and it's only increasing. At any given point of time, we have a minimum of 40 odd operating ships in the Indian Ocean, and we're going even beyond that," he said.

The remarks come amid reports of increasing Chinese ships' movement in the ocean and some of them heading to Mauritius.

"Just to assure you, we are monitoring each of one them, what they are doing and what they are likely to do, when do they come in and when do they go. The challenges remain, but it's certain thatthe Indian Ocean remains a main source of transit of goods and oil as far as the world is concerned, and that does not change.

Operation Sindoor is ongoing: Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan

In a categorical warning to foreign powers, the Navy vice chief said the Indian Navy has its plan in place to deal with any situation and that Operation Sindoor is still on and will continue in future in the form of the Navy's plan and exercises.

"Operation Sindoor is still on. The message to be conveyed with our ongoing exercises with foreign countries and our plans are in place without any hindrance. We are are ready and deployed as part of Operation Sindoor at present and in future. It is ongoing, and we are also going forward with our military plans. That is a very simple message that we are looking at," he said.

The Indian Navy will organise the International Fleet Review in February 2026 in Vishakhapatnam. President Droupadi Murmu will review the fleet on February 18. The event will, for the first time, see the participation of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant along with the Kalvari class submarines.

