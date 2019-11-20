One arrested in Noida for using fake number plate

Image Source : TWITTER Noida police on Wednesday arrested a person for using a fake number plate and fake car parking sticker of a Parliamentarian (Representational)

Noida police on Wednesday arrested a person for using a fake number plate and fake car parking sticker of a Parliamentarian, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna told IANS. The accused, Ajay Yadav s/o Bhole Yadav r/o Sarfabad village (Noida), was arrested on the complaint of a woman from Gurugram, who is said to be his relative. The role of Arun Yadav, brother of Ajay Yadav, is also suspicious in this case. According to the police, both the brothers proved themselves false witnesses in a case in Allahabad High Court on the basis of fake documents.

After that, they claimed that their lives were in danger and requested for police protection from the High Court. The High Court granted a gunner to the brothers while the expense of their protection was to be taken care of by the police. As per the FIR, a relative of the Yadav brothers living in Gurugram submitted a written complaint to the SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar while he was addressing a 'Janata Darbar'.

Acting on the complaint, the police found that the registration number of the car used by Ajay Yadav was also fake. He was using the registration number - UP 16 TC 0003, while the actual registration number of his car is UP 14 DD 1111. The police also found that he was using a car parking sticker of a Parliamentarian from the 17th Lok Sabha.

