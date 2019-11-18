Beware! Fake call centres across India duping millions of people; here's how they operate

Beware! Fake call centres duping millions of people; here's how they operate

Fake Call centre busted: Beware of callers posing as customer executives of banks or claiming to be from the IRS calls to collect money. Reports suggest scammers use fear tactics and threaten to sue their targets if individuals don’t pay up immediately. Recently, police in Delhi and Udaipur have busted several 'fake online call centres' that were being operated from Delhi, Rajasthan, extorting millions of rupees from foreigners.

On Friday, West Delhi police raided a call centre operating out of a house in Moti Nagar and 32 employees were arrested on charges of threatening and extortion, according to Times of India report. However, the owners of the 'fake' call centre are absconding.

Delhi fake call centre:

According to reports, the gang in Delhi posed as Canadian police and used to call Canadian citizens. They then threatened them of violating non-existent 'Social Insurance Number' (SIN) and asked them to make payments up to 20,000 dollars to escape imprisonment.

They would purchase the data of tax defaulters like a bank account, contact numbers and email IDs and create their target group.

The gang was allegedly led by those identified as Raja, Sushil, Naveen, Bunny Arora alias Divyam Arora, Pankaj, Jasjot, Sarabhjot and Sagar. They gave details of their modus operandi.

Fifty-five computers, three internet distribution switches, three patch ports, two internet routers, 35 mobile phones, cheating script pages and illegal software were seized by the police.

Rajasthan fake call centre:

In a similar case, Rajasthan Police on Friday night raided two fake call centres for duping foreigners through attractive schemes, in which 34 people, including two women, were arrested. The Udaipur gang duped American nationals of crores of rupees. In both places, the accused were operating a fake call center in the name of a loan agency and duped Americans of thousands of dollars.

Police raided one of the two call centres being operated in Vinayak Complex, Udaipur and detained 7 people, all residents of Ahemdabad.

The gang was allegedly led by people identified as Raja, Sushil, Naveen, Bunny Arora alias Divyam Arora, Pankaj, Jasjot, Sarabhjot and Sagar, who gave details of their modus operandi.

The fraudsters were using a broadband connection under somebody else’s identity for the internet connection. They had also created a fake mail id and fake id-cards in the name of a prestigious finance company of America.

In another raid, Udaipur Police raided another fake call centre being operated from Amber Arcade Complex, Sector 14 and arrested 23 accused, including two women. Police also seized 37 computers, Rs 2 lakh cash from the call centre. All the accused belonged from Delhi, Ahmedabad.

The gang was allegedly led by people identified as Jeenal Shah, Anil Singh, Mohit Mowani, Ruchir Dutta and Sanket Hriday. Posing as a tax official or loan provider, they used to dupe American citizens by calling them via the internet. The team adopted an American accent for conversation and duped them with cheat scripts.

A case has been filed against them under the IT Act for creating fake identities and for duping people.

ALSO READ | UK, India police shut down Kolkata call centres in major online fraud