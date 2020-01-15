On 64th birthday, Mayawati unveils latest volume of 'Mera Sangharshmay Jeevan ka Safarnama'; attacks BJP, Cong

Image Source : PTI Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati releases a book, 'A travelogue of my struggle-ridden life and BSP movement,' during a press conference on the occasion of her 64th birthday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on the occasion of her 64th birthday released the latest volume of "Mera Sangharshmay Jeevan ka Safarnama-15'. The book chronicles the activities and events of the BSP and is released every year on the party president's birthday.

Addressing a press conference on her birthday, Mayawati mounting attack on the BJP and the Congress and blamed both the parties for the plight of the common man.

Every section of society affected by economic slowdown: Mayawati lashes out at Centre

Mayawati said that every section of society was troubled and upset over the prevailing situation in the country, including the economic slowdown. She said that demonetization, GST and other economic decisions had spelt misery for the poor.

She said that her party believed that the CAA was divisive in nature and alienated one community.

BJP govt failed to address problems of poor: Mayawati

Mayawati said that the BJP governments at the centre and in Uttar Pradesh had failed to address the problems of the poor. She pointed out that the BJP was protecting the interests of the rich while the poor, especially the marginalized sections of society were being ignored.

Slamming the Congress, Mayawati said that the Congress had no moral authority to criticize the BJP on the issue of corruption because the Congress regimes had seen corruption touch an all time high.

The BSP president said that since none of the other parties were concerned about Dalits, the BSP had decided not to join any other government at the Centre even though it had been given an offer. She said that the BSP had extended only issue-based support to central government in national interests.

Wrong to say BSP did not oppose Citizenship laws: Mayawati

Mayawati also clarified that it was wrong to say that the BSP had not opposed the amendment in Citizenship laws. "Some parties, particularly Congress, have mastered the art of spreading lies. The BSP was the first to oppose the law but we did it in a peaceful manner," she added.

She said that she had directed all BSP workers to extend all possible help to Dalits on the occasion of her birthday which is being celebrated as 'Jan Kalyan Diwas'.

(With inputs from IANS)

