Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rapid PCR, RT-PCR test rates slashed at Chennai airport | Check revised prices

Amid growing concerns for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the rates of Rapid PCR and RT-PCR tests at the Chennai airport were reduced by Rs 500 and Rs 100 per test respectively on Wednesday. The slashing of rates of the two tests that are mandatory for passengers since the Omicron variant scare has surfaced has brought major relief to travelers.

An earlier report by news agency IANS had mentioned the trauma of workers who had to arrange money from their hometown for undergoing Rapid PCR tests before boarding a flight to Dubai where they were working on meager salaries.

The Rapid PCR test per head was costing Rs 3,400, but it has now come down to Rs 2,900 per person. On the other hand, RT-PCR tests were costing Rs 700 per person and have now come down to Rs 600.

Chennai Airport Director, Dr. Sharad Kumar in a statement, said that the decision to reduce the rates of tests will bring an immediate respite to the travelers. He said that the decision was taken by the Airport Authority of India to help the passengers due to the pandemic situation.

The Chennai airport director said that the Airport decided to forgo the revenue share of the tests conducted on its premises and passed on the same to the passengers. He also called upon the passengers to register and make payment online before reaching the airport to cut short the time of waiting for the tests.

Mandatory RT-PCR, Rapid PCR tests at Chennai Airport

After the Omicron variant had surfaced, both the Central and State governments have made it mandatory for passengers reaching from at-risk countries to undergo RT-PCR tests and random checks of two percent for the total flight passengers arriving from non-at-risk countries as well. A separate corridor has been set up at the Chennai airport in Terminal -4 to conduct mandatory tests for passengers arriving from at-risk countries. Outgoing passengers are also subjected to Rapid PCR tests and this has affected the passengers to Dubai, who were laborers.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest India News