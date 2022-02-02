Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Nagaland reports first case

Nagaland Health minister S Pangnyu Phom confirmed the detection of 54 cases of Omicron in the state. The minister assured that all possible measures were in place to monitor the situation. 

New Delhi Published on: February 02, 2022 7:16 IST
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Nagaland on Tuesday reported its first Omicron variant of COVID-19 case, a senior health department official said. Principal Director, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Neikrielie Khimiao said a total of 152 samples were sent from Nagaland to the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development, Imphal for whole genome sequencing test. The reports were received on January 31, of which 73 cases were reported positive with 54 Omicron variants and 19 Delta variants. Nagaland Health minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet confirmed the detection of 54 cases of Omicron in the state. The minister assured that all possible measures were in place to monitor the situation. He advised the public to continue following all COVID-19 appropriate behaviours and be vaccinated. Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases.

 

  • Feb 02, 2022 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    South Korea faces reduced import curbs in 2021 amid pandemic

    South Korea faced a reduced number of import curbs from trade partners last year for the first time in a decade amid the pandemic, a trade body said Wednesday. The country was subject to 206 import regulations from 28 countries as of end-December, down 22 from a year earlier amid a decline in global trade during the pandemic, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a report from the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA). It marks the first on-year decline from the largest-ever number of import restrictions targeting Asia's fourth-largest economy in 2020. Import restrictions cover anti-dumping duties, countervailing tariffs and safeguard measures, including investigations into suspected practices. Import restrictions have been on a steady rise, with the number rising from 158 in 2014 to 194 in 2018. Last year, anti-dumping cases amounted to 158, with safeguards and countervailing tariffs coming to 38 and 10, respectively. By product, import restrictions on steel and metals were the highest at 99, followed by chemicals with 42, and plastic and rubber products with 24. The remainder was in place for textiles, electric goods and electronics, and machinery. The US had the most import restrictions on South Korean products with 47. India had the second-most import restrictions with 21, trailed by Turkey with 18, China with 15, and Canada with 14. The report said South Korea may face more trade barriers and import restrictions this year as countries scramble to take the initiative in the recovery in the post-pandemic era.

     

  • Feb 02, 2022 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron accounts for 99.9% of new weekly Covid cases in US

    The highly contagious Omicron variant accounted for 99.9 per cent of new weekly Covid-19 infections in the US, according to data updated by the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Delta variant, which spiked last summer, only made up the remaining 0.1 per cent in the week ending January 29, Xinhua news agency reported. The new infections driven by Omicron have risen rapidly since early December. The variant accounted for only 0.6 per cent of new cases in the week ending December 4, rising to 89.3 per cent in the week ending January 1, and 97.8 per cent in the week ending January 15, CDC data showed. Several studies have suggested current authorised Covid-19 vaccines could provide strong protection against hospitalization and death caused by the Omicron variant. During both Delta and Omicron predominance, incidence and hospitalization rates were the highest among unvaccinated persons and the lowest among vaccinated persons with a booster, according to a report published by the CDC on Tuesday.

  • Feb 02, 2022 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Spain's Covid cases exceed 10 million

    Spain has passed the benchmark of 10 million confirmed Covid-19 cases, according to latest figures published by the country's Ministry of Health. The ministry reported 77,873 new cases on Tuesday, adding the total number to 10,039,126 cases across the country, Xinhua news agency reported. A total of 93,633 people in Spain have lost their lives in the pandemic, according to official figures. Over 3.6 million of the total cases were recorded in January 2022, due to the "sixth wave" of infection caused mainly by the Omicron variant, with over three times more cases last month than in December 2021. The high number of cases in Spain has not been accompanied by a corresponding rise in pressure on hospitals, with Covid-19 patients currently occupying 14.52 per cent of all hospital beds and 21.71 per cent of beds in intensive care units, considerably less than in other waves. The Spanish Medicines Agency authorized on Tuesday the third and final stage of trials of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Spanish company Hipra, which will determine the security and efficiency of the vaccine.

  • Feb 02, 2022 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Nagaland reports first Omicron case

  • Feb 02, 2022 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron sub-variant spreads more than original strain: Study

    A sub-variant of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus strain is even more infectious than the original version, according to a study conducted in Denmark. The researchers examined the transmission of Omicron subvariant BA.2 versus BA.1 in 8,541 Danish households and 17,945 household members. The yet-to-be peer-reviewed finding, posted on the preprint repository MedRxiv, indicates that the rapid spread of BA.2 could be related to an inherent increased transmissibility of the sub-variant. There is also evidence to support immune evasive properties of the BA.2 sub-variant, the researchers said. "The study found an overall secondary attack rate of 39 per cent in BA.2 infected households compared to 29 per cent in BA.1 infected households," the researchers from Statens Serum Institut (SSI) said in a statement. "The risk of being infected was higher in unvaccinated persons compared with vaccinated and booster-vaccinated household members in both BA.2 and BA.1 infected households," they said.

  • Feb 02, 2022 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 years of age

    The pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and BioNTech, are seeking Emergency Use Authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between six months and four years of age."Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE today announced that following a request from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the companies have initiated a rolling submission seeking to amend the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include children 6 months through 4 years of age (6 months to <5 years of age), in response to the urgent public health need in this population," Pfizer and BioNTech said in a statement on Tuesday (local time).If authorization is granted, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be the first COVID-19 vaccine available for paediatric populations under 5 years of age.Pfizer and BioNTech said they expect to complete the EUA submission in the coming days."As hospitalizations of children under 5 due to COVID-19 have soared, our mutual goal with the FDA is to prepare for future variant surges and provide parents with an option to help protect their children from this virus," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer.

  • Feb 02, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    WHO recommends countries ease Covid measures 'in steady, slow way'

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on countries that are starting to lift Covid-19 measures to do so in a steady and slow way, as recent data have shown a sharp increase in coronavirus-related deaths around the world. "Since the Omicron variant was first identified just 10 weeks ago, almost 90 million cases have been reported to the WHO, more than were reported in the whole of 2020. We are now starting to see a very worrying increase in deaths in most regions of the world," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing. He reiterated his concern over the narrative taking hold in some countries that "because of vaccines, and because of Omicron's high transmissibility and lower severity, preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary." "More transmission means more deaths. We are not calling for any country to return to so-called lockdown. But we are calling on all countries to protect their people using every tool in the toolkit, not vaccines alone," he said. "It's premature for any country either to surrender or to declare victory." According to Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of the WHO's Health Emergencies Program, more than 22 million cases have been reported to the WHO in the past seven days, largely driven by the Omicron variant. More concerning right now is that the past four weeks have seen a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths around the world, which "shouldn't be happening at the present time when we have tools that can actually prevent this."

