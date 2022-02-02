Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.61 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 9.26%; 1,733 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.61 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 9.26%; 1,733 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 16,21,603 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2022 9:28 IST
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for Covid-19 at a market in Jammu. 

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 16,21,603 on Feb 2
  • Total death toll in the country is now at 4,97,975
  • The daily positivity rate is at 9.26 per cent today

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,61,386 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,733 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (February 2), the country saw a total of 2,81,109 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 94.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,95,11,307.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 16,21,603 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,97,975. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 9.26 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,24,39,986 samples have been tested up to February 1 for COVID-19. Of these 17,42,793 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,683 fresh Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 5.09 percent. 

On Monday, Delhi reported 38 fatalities and 2,779 cases in a day, while the positivity rate marginally declined to 6.20 percent, according to data shared by the city's health department. The number of cases could be low owing to the lesser number of tests (44,847) conducted the previous day since it was a Sunday. 

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday had decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 percent capacity, given the improving COVID situation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 365 37  9300 54  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 110517 5514  2151238 11384  14615   9
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2835 113  59288 440  287   1
4 Assam 21974 1821  687971 3613  6461 19    19
5 Bihar 5082 1476  806497 2223  12222   1
6 Chandigarh 3228 224  85138 564  1122   4
7 Chhattisgarh 23537 2197  1088473 4871  13853 19    19
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 94 11209 13  4      
9 Delhi 18729 2761  1785674 5502  25865 38    38
10 Goa 8760 898  226453 1387  3693 11    11
11 Gujarat 83793 7527  1066393 14171  10473 35    35
12 Haryana 25590 3247  913637 6791  10305 19    19
13 Himachal Pradesh 9281 171  258268 1637  4000   5
14 Jammu and Kashmir 36372 3898  394379 6433  4674 15    15
15 Jharkhand 5258 1237  417991 1874  5301   1
16 Karnataka 244361 6753  3526108 30869  38998 56    56
17 Kerala*** 358281 2967  5612993 38458  54395 91  638 729
18 Ladakh 1087 125  24710 250  224      
19 Lakshadweep 254 10778 31  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 60609 2688  896274 10748  10618   2
21 Maharashtra 211239 20352  7367259 35453  142611 39    39
22 Manipur 3984 127226 333  2046   5
23 Meghalaya 2313 40  87255 246  1526   4
24 Mizoram 15089 788  159324 1740  609   3
25 Nagaland 847 37  32821 99  736   1
26 Odisha 39082 4870  1201546 8181  8612 18    18
27 Puducherry 9700 1327  149620 1828  1931   3
28 Punjab 23626 3165  702653 5473  17253 39    39
29 Rajasthan 67017 5272  1130136 11618  9268 23    23
30 Sikkim 931 179  36792 232  429      
31 Tamil Nadu 198130 5796  3109526 25056  37564 20    20
32 Telangana 37168 1555  722654 4413  4089   3
33 Tripura 3525 782  95934 919  905   6
34 Uttarakhand 29856 1309  383986 2499  7546 10    10
35 Uttar Pradesh 54836 738  1941506 6946  23207 18    18
36 West Bengal 25709 5853  1949188 7727  20619 36    36
Total# 1743059 88209  39230198 254076  496242 554  638 1192
*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 142 deaths reported on 1st February + 1063 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

