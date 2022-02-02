Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.61 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 9.26%; 1,733 deaths

Highlights
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,61,386 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,733 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (February 2), the country saw a total of 2,81,109 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 94.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,95,11,307.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 16,21,603 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,97,975. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 9.26 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,24,39,986 samples have been tested up to February 1 for COVID-19. Of these 17,42,793 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,683 fresh Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 5.09 percent.
On Monday, Delhi reported 38 fatalities and 2,779 cases in a day, while the positivity rate marginally declined to 6.20 percent, according to data shared by the city's health department. The number of cases could be low owing to the lesser number of tests (44,847) conducted the previous day since it was a Sunday.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday had decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 percent capacity, given the improving COVID situation.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|365
|37
|9300
|54
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|110517
|5514
|2151238
|11384
|14615
|9
|9
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2835
|113
|59288
|440
|287
|1
|1
|4
|Assam
|21974
|1821
|687971
|3613
|6461
|19
|19
|5
|Bihar
|5082
|1476
|806497
|2223
|12222
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|3228
|224
|85138
|564
|1122
|4
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|23537
|2197
|1088473
|4871
|13853
|19
|19
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|94
|7
|11209
|13
|4
|9
|Delhi
|18729
|2761
|1785674
|5502
|25865
|38
|38
|10
|Goa
|8760
|898
|226453
|1387
|3693
|11
|11
|11
|Gujarat
|83793
|7527
|1066393
|14171
|10473
|35
|35
|12
|Haryana
|25590
|3247
|913637
|6791
|10305
|19
|19
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|9281
|171
|258268
|1637
|4000
|5
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|36372
|3898
|394379
|6433
|4674
|15
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|5258
|1237
|417991
|1874
|5301
|1
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|244361
|6753
|3526108
|30869
|38998
|56
|56
|17
|Kerala***
|358281
|2967
|5612993
|38458
|54395
|91
|638
|729
|18
|Ladakh
|1087
|125
|24710
|250
|224
|19
|Lakshadweep
|254
|3
|10778
|31
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|60609
|2688
|896274
|10748
|10618
|2
|2
|21
|Maharashtra
|211239
|20352
|7367259
|35453
|142611
|39
|39
|22
|Manipur
|3984
|8
|127226
|333
|2046
|5
|5
|23
|Meghalaya
|2313
|40
|87255
|246
|1526
|4
|4
|24
|Mizoram
|15089
|788
|159324
|1740
|609
|3
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|847
|37
|32821
|99
|736
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|39082
|4870
|1201546
|8181
|8612
|18
|18
|27
|Puducherry
|9700
|1327
|149620
|1828
|1931
|3
|3
|28
|Punjab
|23626
|3165
|702653
|5473
|17253
|39
|39
|29
|Rajasthan
|67017
|5272
|1130136
|11618
|9268
|23
|23
|30
|Sikkim
|931
|179
|36792
|232
|429
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|198130
|5796
|3109526
|25056
|37564
|20
|20
|32
|Telangana
|37168
|1555
|722654
|4413
|4089
|3
|3
|33
|Tripura
|3525
|782
|95934
|919
|905
|6
|6
|34
|Uttarakhand
|29856
|1309
|383986
|2499
|7546
|10
|10
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|54836
|738
|1941506
|6946
|23207
|18
|18
|36
|West Bengal
|25709
|5853
|1949188
|7727
|20619
|36
|36
|Total#
|1743059
|88209
|39230198
|254076
|496242
|554
|638
|1192
|*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 142 deaths reported on 1st February + 1063 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
