Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.61 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 9.26%; 1,733 deaths

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,61,386 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,733 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (February 2), the country saw a total of 2,81,109 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 94.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,95,11,307.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 16,21,603 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,97,975. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 9.26 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,24,39,986 samples have been tested up to February 1 for COVID-19. Of these 17,42,793 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,683 fresh Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 5.09 percent.

On Monday, Delhi reported 38 fatalities and 2,779 cases in a day, while the positivity rate marginally declined to 6.20 percent, according to data shared by the city's health department. The number of cases could be low owing to the lesser number of tests (44,847) conducted the previous day since it was a Sunday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday had decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 percent capacity, given the improving COVID situation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 365 37 9300 54 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 110517 5514 2151238 11384 14615 9 9 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2835 113 59288 440 287 1 1 4 Assam 21974 1821 687971 3613 6461 19 19 5 Bihar 5082 1476 806497 2223 12222 1 1 6 Chandigarh 3228 224 85138 564 1122 4 4 7 Chhattisgarh 23537 2197 1088473 4871 13853 19 19 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 94 7 11209 13 4 9 Delhi 18729 2761 1785674 5502 25865 38 38 10 Goa 8760 898 226453 1387 3693 11 11 11 Gujarat 83793 7527 1066393 14171 10473 35 35 12 Haryana 25590 3247 913637 6791 10305 19 19 13 Himachal Pradesh 9281 171 258268 1637 4000 5 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 36372 3898 394379 6433 4674 15 15 15 Jharkhand 5258 1237 417991 1874 5301 1 1 16 Karnataka 244361 6753 3526108 30869 38998 56 56 17 Kerala*** 358281 2967 5612993 38458 54395 91 638 729 18 Ladakh 1087 125 24710 250 224 19 Lakshadweep 254 3 10778 31 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 60609 2688 896274 10748 10618 2 2 21 Maharashtra 211239 20352 7367259 35453 142611 39 39 22 Manipur 3984 8 127226 333 2046 5 5 23 Meghalaya 2313 40 87255 246 1526 4 4 24 Mizoram 15089 788 159324 1740 609 3 3 25 Nagaland 847 37 32821 99 736 1 1 26 Odisha 39082 4870 1201546 8181 8612 18 18 27 Puducherry 9700 1327 149620 1828 1931 3 3 28 Punjab 23626 3165 702653 5473 17253 39 39 29 Rajasthan 67017 5272 1130136 11618 9268 23 23 30 Sikkim 931 179 36792 232 429 31 Tamil Nadu 198130 5796 3109526 25056 37564 20 20 32 Telangana 37168 1555 722654 4413 4089 3 3 33 Tripura 3525 782 95934 919 905 6 6 34 Uttarakhand 29856 1309 383986 2499 7546 10 10 35 Uttar Pradesh 54836 738 1941506 6946 23207 18 18 36 West Bengal 25709 5853 1949188 7727 20619 36 36 Total# 1743059 88209 39230198 254076 496242 554 638 1192 *** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 142 deaths reported on 1st February + 1063 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

