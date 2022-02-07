Omicron variant LIVE Updates: No weekend lockdown in J&K; night curfew relaxed by an hour

Monday, February 07, 2022
     
The Drugs Controller General of India has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2022 6:27 IST
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: With daily COVID-19 cases on the decline, the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) on Sunday ended the weekend lockdown and gave one-hour relaxation in the night curfew timings. Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 1,151 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in the past week, taking the infection tally to 4,46,648 while nine more deaths linked to the virus pushed the overall fatalities to 4,715. Announcing the guidelines after a fresh review of the COVID-19 situation on Sunday, the SEC which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A K Mehta said, night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 10 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement. Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday. This comes following recommendations of an expert panel of India's central drug authority to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Sputnik Light subject to various regulatory provisions. Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the Indian partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has sought approval from the Indian drug regulator for use of single-dose Russia's Sputnik Light one shot. Sputnik-Light is the same as component-1 of Sputnik V.

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Goa sees 282 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths; positivity rate now 14.02%

    The COVID-19 positivity rate in Goa was 14.02 per cent on Sunday as 282 cases were detected from 2,010 tests, an official said. The tally was 2,42,438, while seven deaths took the toll to 3,740, leaving the state with an active caseload of 4,664, he said. So far, 2,34,034 people have been discharged post-recovery, including 826 on Sunday, he added. The number of tests conducted in Goa was 18,33,672, the official said. Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,42,438, new cases 826, death toll 3740, discharged 234034, active cases 4664, samples tested till date 1833672. 

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Punjab reports 22 more deaths, 777 new COVID-19 cases

    Punjab on Sunday reported 22 more Covid-related deaths while 777 new cases took the infection tally to 7,52,001, according to a medical bulletin. Fatalities were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar. The death toll has reached 17,436, officials said. There are 10,351 active cases in the state, they said. Of the new cases, Mohali reported 122, followed by 94 in Ludhiana and 87 in Jalandhar. A total of 628 patients are on oxygen support while 62 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bengal reports 835 new Covid cases, 34 deaths

    Though the number of fresh Covid-19 infections came down sharply to 835 on Sunday from 1,315 a day before, that of deaths due to the disease increased by three to 34, the health department said in a bulletin. The tally has gone up to 20,05872 while the death toll increased to 20,823. Of the fresh fatalities, Kolkata accounted for 14, followed by six in North 24 Parganas district and four in Jalpaiguri. North 24 Parganas reported the highest number of positive cases at 137, while Kolkata recorded 108 new infections during the day.

  • Feb 07, 2022 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Assam logs 256 new COVID cases, 12 more deaths

    Assam registered a decline in new COVID-19 positive cases for the sixth day on Sunday with 256 fresh infections raising the caseload to 7,21,380, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The number of coronavirus deaths during the day also came down to 12 from 16 on Saturday. A total of 6,561 people have succumbed to the disease so far. The 256 new cases were detected from 10,691 sample tests done during the day, with the day's positivity rate being 2.39 per cent.

