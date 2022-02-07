Follow us on Image Source : PTI Omicron variant LIVE Updates: No weekend lockdown in J&K; night curfew relaxed by an hour

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: With daily COVID-19 cases on the decline, the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) on Sunday ended the weekend lockdown and gave one-hour relaxation in the night curfew timings. Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 1,151 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in the past week, taking the infection tally to 4,46,648 while nine more deaths linked to the virus pushed the overall fatalities to 4,715. Announcing the guidelines after a fresh review of the COVID-19 situation on Sunday, the SEC which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A K Mehta said, night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 10 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement. Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday. This comes following recommendations of an expert panel of India's central drug authority to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Sputnik Light subject to various regulatory provisions. Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the Indian partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has sought approval from the Indian drug regulator for use of single-dose Russia's Sputnik Light one shot. Sputnik-Light is the same as component-1 of Sputnik V.

