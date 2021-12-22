Wednesday, December 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Omicron: 11 more patients found infected in Maharashtra
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Ecuador confirms 19 more cases of new coronavirus variant
Live now

Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Ecuador confirms 19 more cases of new coronavirus variant

All cases were detected in southwest coastal province of Guayas. Those infected with omicron variant, originally identified in South Africa, were in contact with a case detected last week in Guayas' capital Guayaquil. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 22, 2021 7:23 IST
covid 19, omicron, omicron variant in india, Corona, Corona variant Omicron, coronavirus latest news
Image Source : PTI.

A health worker conducts COVID testing of commuters as Omicron cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. 

Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Ecuador has confirmed 19 more cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total number of cases to 22, the Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday. All 19 cases were detected in the southwest coastal province of Guayas, the ministry said in a statement. Those infected with this variant of coronavirus, originally identified in South Africa, were in contact with a case detected last week in Guayas' capital Guayaquil, according to the ministry. All the people have mild symptoms and were isolated, since they were identified as contacts of the case, the ministry said, adding "an epidemiological fence has been established through their contacts and the contacts of the contacts." The case was confirmed by health authorities on December 17 in Guayaquil, involving a 48-year-old woman who was infected at a social gathering. Ecuador's first case was confirmed on December 14 and involves an Ecuadorian engineer who arrived in the country from South Africa.

Latest India News

Live updates :Omicron Variant Latest News Updates | LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 22, 2021 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Boris Johnson says he would not introduce new COVID restrictions in England before Christmas

    UK Boris Johnson says he would not introduce new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas, but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government might need to act afterwards: Reuters.

     

     

     

     

     

  • Dec 22, 2021 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron cases rising but not at an alarming rate as we witness during Delta: Bengaluru Urban DC

    Omicron cases are rising but not at an alarming rate as we witness during Delta (outbreak). Nevertheless, number of tests is going up and there is no need to panic. The district is going to achieve 100% second dose vaccination in a day or two: Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath. 

     

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News