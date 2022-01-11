Omicron variant LIVE Updates: 25 widows from Vrindavan's 'Mahila Ashray Sadan' test positive for Covid

Tuesday, January 11, 2022
     
The Supreme Court on Monday restored its earlier order to extend the limitation period till February 28 for filing cases before judicial and quasi-judicial fora in view of the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases across the country

January 11, 2022 7:46 IST
A total of 10,698 precautionary or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive at Mumbai on Monday, the city civic body said. The beneficiaries included health workers, frontline workers and the people of 60 years and above with comorbidities as per the directions of the Central and Maharashtra governments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Out of the total 10,698 doses, 5,249 were administered to health workers, 1,823 to frontline workers and 3,626 to the citizens above 60 years with comorbidities, it said. According to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, the gap between the date of administering the second dose of vaccine and the precaution dose would be nine months (39 weeks). Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday restored its earlier order to extend the limitation period till February 28 for filing cases before judicial and quasi-judicial fora in view of the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. The order said that the relaxation in the statutory time period has been given after “taking into consideration the arguments advanced by learned counsel and the impact of the surge of the virus on public health and adversities faced by litigants in the prevailing conditions”.

 

 

  • Jan 11, 2022 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Migrant workers, daily wagers fear another round of lockdown: United Cycle And Parts Manufacturers Association President

  • Jan 11, 2022 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Goa logs 1,592 cases, positivity rate at 27 pc; active tally tops 10,000

    Goa continued to report a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases with 1,592 people diagnosed with the infection on Monday, reflecting a positivity rate of more than 27 per cent, officials said. As per the health department, 1,592 new cases took the state's COVID-19 tally to 1,91,501, while the death toll increased to 3,533 after one more patient succumbed to the infection during the day. The positivity rate in the tourist state, where assembly polls will be held next month, rose from 24.

  • Jan 11, 2022 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Rajasthan govt fully ready to tackle Covid third wave: Minister

    Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Monday said the state’s Medical and Health Department has made all preparations to deal with the third wave of corona infection. In a video conference chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Meena said 50,000 general, 28,000 oxygen and 6,000 ICU beds are available in various medical institutions of the state. These beds are in addition to 1,500 beds in the Nascent Intensive Care Unit and Paediatric Intensive Care Units of various health facilities, he added. He said there is an adequate buffer stock of 30 days of critical medicines mandated by the government of India.

  • Jan 11, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Mumbai: 10,698 booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered on first day of drive

    A total of 10,698 precautionary or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive at Mumbai on Monday. Out of the total 10,698 doses, 5,249 were administered to health workers, 1,823 to frontline workers and 3,626 to the citizens above 60 years with comorbidities.

  • Jan 11, 2022 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Haryana bans rallies, protests, other gatherings; extends existing curbs to 8 more districts

    Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government Monday banned large congregations such as rallies and protests, and extended existing restrictions including the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to eight more districts, according to an official order. The order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said the restrictions will be applicable till 5 am on January 19.

    "Large congregations like all kinds of public meetings, rallies, protests, dharnas etc shall be prohibited in the state," said the order.

    The eight new districts where the restrictions will be applicable are Sirsa, Rewari, Jind, Fatehabad, Mahendergarh, Kaithal, Bhiwani and Hisar. Earlier, these restrictions were imposed in Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat. Cinema halls, theaters and multiplexes shall remain closed, the earlier order issued on January 5 had stated.

  • Jan 11, 2022 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    7 more deaths in Punjab, 3,969 Coivd cases

    Seven more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab on Monday, while 3,969 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,25,347, a medical bulletin said. The number of active cases climbed to 19,379 from 16,343 on Sunday. The positivity rate also jumped to 19. 31 per cent from 13.77 per cent the previous day.

    Two deaths each were reported from Bathinda and Ludhiana, while one death each from Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Patiala. The state-wise toll has reached to 16,683, as per the bulletin. Of the fresh cases on Monday, Ludhiana reported 806 infections, accounting for 20 per cent of the total cases.

  • Jan 11, 2022 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    25 widows from Vrindavan's 'Mahila Ashray Sadan' test positive for Covid

     As many as 25 widows from the 'Mahila Ashray Sadan' in Vrindavan tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, officials said. Overall, the district reported 240 new infections, most of them detected in random testing, according to Dr Bhudeo Singh, in-charge of the Rapid Response Team. He said 25 widows from the ‘Mahila Ashray Sadan’ Vrindavan were also found infected, taking to 58 the tally of cases in the Ashram.

