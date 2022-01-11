Omicron variant LIVE Updates: 25 widows from Vrindavan's 'Mahila Ashray Sadan' test positive for Covid

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government Monday banned large congregations such as rallies and protests, and extended existing restrictions including the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to eight more districts, according to an official order. The order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said the restrictions will be applicable till 5 am on January 19.

"Large congregations like all kinds of public meetings, rallies, protests, dharnas etc shall be prohibited in the state," said the order.

The eight new districts where the restrictions will be applicable are Sirsa, Rewari, Jind, Fatehabad, Mahendergarh, Kaithal, Bhiwani and Hisar. Earlier, these restrictions were imposed in Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat. Cinema halls, theaters and multiplexes shall remain closed, the earlier order issued on January 5 had stated.