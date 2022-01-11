Omicron variant LIVE Updates: 25 widows from Vrindavan's 'Mahila Ashray Sadan' test positive for Covid

A total of 10,698 precautionary or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive at Mumbai on Monday, the city civic body said. The beneficiaries included health workers, frontline workers and the people of 60 years and above with comorbidities as per the directions of the Central and Maharashtra governments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Out of the total 10,698 doses, 5,249 were administered to health workers, 1,823 to frontline workers and 3,626 to the citizens above 60 years with comorbidities, it said. According to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, the gap between the date of administering the second dose of vaccine and the precaution dose would be nine months (39 weeks). Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday restored its earlier order to extend the limitation period till February 28 for filing cases before judicial and quasi-judicial fora in view of the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. The order said that the relaxation in the statutory time period has been given after “taking into consideration the arguments advanced by learned counsel and the impact of the surge of the virus on public health and adversities faced by litigants in the prevailing conditions”.