  4. Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Two relatives of Gujarat's first Omicron case test Covid positive
Omicron in India Latest News Updates: Four states and the national capital have reported cases of the potentially more contagious variant which has sparked a fresh alert across the world.

New Delhi Published on: December 06, 2021 6:35 IST
Image Source : PTI

People wait to recieve a dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid concern over the Omicron variant, in Navi Mumbai.

India reported 17 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday - nine persons in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune district and a fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania - taking the tally to 21 in the country. Most of those who tested positive either recently arrived from African countries or were in contact with such people. With this, four states and the national capital have now reported cases of the potentially more contagious variant which has sparked a fresh alert across the world.

 

