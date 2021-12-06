Follow us on Image Source : PTI 2 more test Omicron positive in Mumbai, Maharashtra's tally now 10

Omicron variant: At least 2 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid- 19 were recorded in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday. This took the total Omicron tally in the state to 10.

As per the Maharashtra government, one of the two persons who tested positive was a 37-year old South Africa returnee, who had come from Johannesburg. The other person is his 36-year old US returnee friend. Both had returned to Mumbai on November 25.

Both are getting treated at Mumbai's 7 Hills Running Hospital. At least 5 high-risk contacts and 315 low-risk contacts came in contact with these two, and their symptoms will be scrutinized.

On Saturday, a 33-year- old resident of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) had tested positive for the Omicron variant. He was the first case of Omicron variant in Maharashtra.

Earlier, seven more people had tested positive for the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Pune. The public health department said, "A 44-year-old woman who returned from Nigeria on November 24 and five of her relatives have tested positive for omicron variant. These cases are reported from Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune."

One person aged 47-year from Pune city has also tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. There are eight active cases in the state including one from Kalyan Dombiwali, 6 from Pimpri Chinchwad and 1 from Pune city.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

