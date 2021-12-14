Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports two more cases, Gujarat detects its fourth

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters amid fear of spread of a new variant, in Bengaluru.

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: Maharashtra reported two more fully vaccinated people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with both having Dubai travel history, while a man who had returned from South Africa tested positive in Gujarat, taking the tally in the country to 41 on Monday.

This comes a day after Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reported their first Omicron case. With this, Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).

In the wake of the first confirmed case of Omicron variant in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said COVID-19 clusters should be identified and genetic sequencing tests increased there.

