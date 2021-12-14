Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports two more cases, Gujarat detects its fourth

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: In the wake of the first confirmed case of Omicron variant in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said COVID-19 clusters should be identified and genetic sequencing tests increased there. 

New Delhi Published on: December 14, 2021 6:37 IST
Image Source : PTI

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters amid fear of spread of a new variant, in Bengaluru.

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: Maharashtra reported two more fully vaccinated people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with both having Dubai travel history, while a man who had returned from South Africa tested positive in Gujarat, taking the tally in the country to 41 on Monday.

This comes a day after Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reported their first Omicron case. With this, Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).

In the wake of the first confirmed case of Omicron variant in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said COVID-19 clusters should be identified and genetic sequencing tests increased there. 

 

 

 

    China reports first case of Omicron amid outbreak of new Delta strain

    China has reported its first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 amid a spike in coronavirus infections stated to be that of new Delta strain "sub-lineage AY.4", prompting authorities to bar millions of people in the eastern province from travelling. The first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in Tianjin city in north China, state-run CGTN-TV reported on Monday.

    A person who came from overseas was tested positive for the new variant, the report said. Details on the person's nationality or travel history were not immediately disclosed.

    Officials said the individual is an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient and its respiratory specimen has shown existence of the Omicron variant on December 9 after tests.

    The person was under closed-loop management since entry to Tianjin and is now being treated in isolation in hospital, the report said.

