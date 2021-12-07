Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Govt steps up vigil after 100 foreign returnees go untraceable in Maharashtra

Tuesday, December 07, 2021
     
Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: With Omicron, the new variant of SARS-CoV2, the third wave of coronavirus could hit the peak by February with cases likely to be reaching up to 1-1.5 lakh a day in the country, but it will be milder than the second wave, Manindra Agarwal, IIT scientist involved in the mathematical projection of trajectory of COVID-19, said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2021 8:46 IST
Image Source : PTI

Health workers walk past the passengers waiting in a queue during Covid-19 testing at Katra railway station, amid the threat of spreading of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, in Jammu

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: Two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month have tested positive for the new Covid-19 Omicron variant in Mumbai on Monday, the first cases of the variant found in the metropolis,  taking India’s total tally of the new coronavirus variant to 23. 

With Omicron, the new variant of SARS-CoV2, the third wave of coronavirus could hit the peak by February with cases likely to be reaching up to 1-1.5 lakh a day in the country, but it will be milder than the second wave, Manindra Agarwal, IIT scientist involved in the mathematical projection of trajectory of COVID-19, said.

Several states have stepped up vaccination, surveillance and containment measures as India detected over 20 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus. Amid growing concerns over the new variant, a parliamentary committee has recommended that the efficacy of Covid vaccines must be evaluated and concerns with regards to the new strain developing immunoescape mechanism critically addressed.

As the country records over 20 cases of Omicron in just three days while several COVID-19-positive samples undergo genome testing, as many as 50 per cent people want the central government to suspend all Vande Bharat flights coming from countries where 20 or more Omicron cases have been detected, according to a survey.

 

 

  • Dec 07, 2021 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Omicron scare: Over 100 of 295 foreign returnees in recent times to KDMC limits untraceable

    Amid the Omicron scare, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation chief Vijay Suryavanshi on Monday said 109 out of 295 recent foreign returnees to the township in Thane district were untraceable currently. He said the mobile phones of some of these people were switched off while many of the last given addresses were found to be locked.

    Suryavanshi said returnees to KDMC limits from all 'at risk' nations have to undergo 7-day home quarantine, and a COVID-19 test will be conducted on the eighth day.

    "Even if it is negative, they will have to undergo another 7-day home quarantine and it would be the duty of housing society members to ensure the norm is not violated. Marriages, gatherings etc are being watched to curb violations," he said.

    "Some 72 per cent of the people in KDMC have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 52 per cent are fully vaccinated," he added.

    One Omicron case was detected in a Dombivali resident recently.

  • Dec 07, 2021 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Germany pushes Covid-19 booster rollout

    After a slow start to Germany's Covid-19 booster jab campaign, vaccination rates are creeping up again, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases and the Ministry of Health (BMG) have said.

    By Sunday, 13.9 million people in Germany, or 16.7 per cent of the population, had already received a booster shot, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the official figures.

  • Dec 07, 2021 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Hanoi cancels high school reopening

    The Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Monday made a last-minute change to the previously announced plan regarding high school reopening as many Covid-19 community transmissions have been detected in the last few days, making it risky for students.

    Under the new direction by Hanoi's Department of Education and Training, only 12th graders will return to schools from Monday, with 50 per cent having in-person classes Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the rest having them on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

    In an earlier plan announced on December 3 which has been cancelled, the city allowed all high schools in low-risk areas hosting students from grade 10 to 12 to reopen from Monday after seven months of shutdowns.

  • Dec 07, 2021 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers

    From multinational banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday, imposing one of the most aggressive vaccine mandates in the US.

    The move by Mayor Bill de Blasio comes as cases are climbing again in the country and the worrisome but little-understood omicron variant is gaining a toehold in New York and elsewhere around the nation.

  • Dec 07, 2021 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Emergence of Omicron was inevitable, says Prez Ramaphosa as cases increase five-fold in S Africa

    South Africa’s fourth COVID-19 wave was anticipated and the emergence of the new Omicron variant was inevitable, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said, terming the surge in infections a matter of "great concern".

    The president said the number of daily infections has increased five-fold in the past week, with nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 tests now returning positive. Two weeks ago, only two per cent of tests were positive.

  • Dec 07, 2021 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Another 90 cases of Omicron variant identified in UK

    A further 90 cases of the new Omicron Covid variant have been reported in the UK, taking the total to 336, British health authorities have confirmed.

  • Dec 07, 2021 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Tamil Nadu govt shifts up a gear to tackle 'Omicron' challenge, sets up special wards

    More amenities, including special wards in public sector hospitals and enhanced surveillance and testing are among the several measures taken by authorities aimed at tackling the challenge of Omicron, not detected yet in the state, the Tamil Nadu government said.

    Inspecting 50 beds set apart as a precautionary measure at the Omandurar Medical College Hospital, a state-run multi super specialty facility here, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said 15 beds were for intensive care and the remaining 35 for specialised treatment.

  • Dec 07, 2021 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Omicron: 5 merchant navy ship crew isolated in Goa, genome sequencing reports awaited

    Five people, including two Russian nationals, who arrived in Goa on board a merchant navy ship were isolated after they tested positive for COVID-19 and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to detect the presence of the Omicron variant, an official said on Monday.

    State Epidemiologist Utkarsh Betodkar said the five are being treated as Omicron suspects and the genome sequencing reports are expected to arrive from Pune in neighbouring Maharashtra on Wednesday or Thursday.

    "The ship had arrived in Goa on November 18 after leaving Cape Town in South Africa on October 31, and the two Russians had boarded it en route.
    The testing of crew first revealed one COVID-19 case and then five,” he said.

    The five have been isolated at the community health centre in Cansaulim as per Central government guidelines for such cases, he added.

  • Dec 07, 2021 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Thailand reports ''likely'' case of omicron

    A Thai health official said Monday that the country's first suspected case of the new omicron variant had been detected but authorities would withhold confirmation ahead of further test results.

    Head of the Department of Medical Sciences, Supakit Sirilak, said at a daily press briefing that the “likely” case of the omicron variant had been identified in an American businessman who entered Thailand from Spain.

  • Dec 07, 2021 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    UK minister confirms community transmission of Omicron

    The UK’s health minister on Monday told Parliament that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in transmission within the community across regions of England, as he confirmed a total of 336 cases of the mutation first detected in South Africa.

    According to the latest data, there are now 261 cases in England, 71 in Scotland and four in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the UK to 336, Sajid Javid said in his statement to the House of Commons.

