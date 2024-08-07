Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker meets Sonia Gandhi after returning home from Paris

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker with Sonia Gandhi.

Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker met Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday in New Delhi. A picture of their meeting has also surfaced wherein Bhaker is seen posing with Gandhi. According to the information, their meeting lasted for a short while, after which Bhaker departed from the venue. A photograph of their meeting has also surfaced. This comes hours after Bhaker, who made history by winning two medals at the Paris Olympics, arrived in Delhi on Wednesday morning to a grand reception.

Hundreds of people, along with her family, welcomed her with great enthusiasm at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Bhaker's coach, Jaspal Rana, also accompanied her. Bhaker showed a glimpse of her medals to the fans who welcomed her. Bhaker said that she was happy to be back and eating Indian food, something she missed at the Paris Olympics. "It feels great the way I was welcomed at the airport and the hotel. I am very happy that the people of the country are supporting me like this. I have brought home 2 medals and a lot of inspiration and motivation to work harder in the future. At the time of the event, I was only thinking about my game and not about the medal. I could not eat Indian food for a long time but after coming here to Delhi, I had aloo paratha," she said.

Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the ongoing Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal. She had a shot at returning with three medals from Paris. But in her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.