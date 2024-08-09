Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi welcomed Manu Bhaker with a bouquet

Olympic double medalist Manu Bhaker met Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday in New Delhi. This comes two days after the star pistol shooter landed in Delhi after scripting history by winning two medals in pistol shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Bhaker met Sonia Gandhi, Rajnath Singh

Earlier on Wednesday, Bhaker met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi at the latter's official residence in the national capital. A day later the star shooter also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Singh said every Indian is elated by her "incredible performances". "Delighted to meet India's ace shooter, Manu Bhaker, who scripted history at the Paris Olympics by winning two Bronze medals for the country. Every Indian is elated by her incredible performances. Best wishes for her future endeavours," Singh wrote on the social media platform.

Bharker's performance at Paris Olympics

Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the ongoing Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal. She had a shot at returning with three medals from Paris. But in her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

