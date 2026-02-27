Ollur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Ollur Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 66 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Ollur is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Thrissur district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India. K. Rajan, from Communist Party of India defeated Jose Valloor of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 21506 votes.

Ollur Assembly constituency is part of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur parliamentary seat by defeating Vs Sunil Kumar of the Communist Party Of India with a margin of 74686 votes.

Ollur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 207757 voters in the Ollur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 100650 were male in Ollur and 107104 were female voters. There were three voters who belonged to the third gender. 3434 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Ollur in 2021 was 194 (173 men and 21 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Ollur constituency was 193075. Out of this, 93637 were male and 99438 were female voters. There were zero voters who belonged to the third gender. 701 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ollur in 2016 was 310 (200 men and 110 women).

Ollur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

Ollur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

Ollur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Ollur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI candidate K Rajan won the Ollur seat with a margin of 21506 votes (13.77%). He was polled 76657 votes with a vote share of 49.09%. He defeated Congress candidate Jose Valloor, who got 55151 votes with a vote share of 35.31%. BJP candidate B Gopalakrishnan stood third with 22295 votes (14.28%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI candidate K Rajan won the Ollur seat with a margin of 13248 votes (8.79%). He was polled 71666 votes with a vote share of 47.55%. Congress candidate MP Vincent got 58418 votes (38.76%) and was the runner-up. BDJS candidate PK Santhosh stood third with 17694 votes (11.74%).

Ollur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Adv K Rajan (CPI)

2011: MP Vincent (INC)

2006: Rajaji Mathew Thomas (CPI)

2001: PP George (INC)

1996: CN Jayadevan (CPI)

1991: PP George (INC)

1987: AM Paraman (CPI)

1982: Raghavan Pozhakadavil (INC)

1980: Raghavan Poshakadavil (INC)

1977: PR Francis (INC)

1970: RR Francis (INC)

Ollur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Ollur Assembly constituency was 156171 (75.06%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 150719 (77.93%).