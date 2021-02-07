Fire breaks out in Delhi's Okhla Phase II area; 22 'jhuggis' gutted

Image Source : PTI Fire breaks out in Delhi's Okhla Phase II area

Nearly 22 'jhugghis' were gutted in fire in southeast Delhi's Okhla phase 2 area in Sanjay Colony in the early hours on Sunday. "Total 26 fire tenders have been deployed at the site near Harkesh Nagar metro. Fire is under control. No causality so far," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

According to the police, the fire started from a waste-dump area.

"Fire took place on 'Katran' (wastage of clothes cutting). Approx 20-22 juhggis have been gutted. One truck is burnt," R.P. Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said.

