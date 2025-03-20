Odisha to set up Cable Landing Station in Puri: What is it and how will it benefit people? Check here The Odisha Cable Landing Station stands as a flagship initiative by the state government, crafted with a forward-looking vision focused on scalability and robust ecosystem development. Puri has been strategically chosen as the site for this project, owing to its advantageous geographic location.

Cable Landing Station: In a major push to position Odisha as a global digital hub, the state government's Electronics and IT Department has launched plans to establish a Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Puri. The move is seen as a strategic step towards enhancing the state's digital ecosystem and attracting major technology investments. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja reviewed the progress of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which is being jointly prepared by RailTel and Deloitte. The proposed CLS is expected to significantly strengthen Odisha's digital backbone, enabling faster data connectivity and opening up avenues for world-class data centres and IT infrastructure.

An official release highlighted that the project is likely to provide an impetus to large-scale investments, create employment opportunities, and draw top-tier tech players to the region. Ahuja stressed the importance of engaging with hyperscalers and key players in the digital ecosystem to ensure that the project is future-proof and implemented holistically. He also instructed officials to expedite the finalisation and submission of the DPR, with a strong emphasis on completing the ambitious project within a three-year timeline.

What is Cable Landing Station?

The Odisha Cable Landing Station is a flagship initiative of the state government, designed with a strategic vision for scalability and ecosystem development. The government remains committed to making the state a magnet for digital investments, unlocking immense opportunities for businesses, technology companies, and the workforce, the release stated. Puri was identified as the ideal location for the cable landing station due to its strategic geographic position, suitable coastline, scalability potential and robust infrastructure.

Benefits of Cable Landing Station

The facility will provide direct international fibre connectivity, reducing latency, improving internet speed, and positioning Odisha as a prime destination for hyperscalers, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and enterprises, it added. Once implemented, the state will become a key node in the global digital network, further strengthening India’s role in the data-driven economy, it said.

