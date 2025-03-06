Odisha govt introduces new colour code for government school buildings, details here The Odisha government has announced a new approved colour code for all government schools buildings, including PM SHRI schools.

The Odisha government has announced a new approved colour code for all government school buildings, including PM SHRI schools. The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has written to all Collectors-cum-Chairman, District SS, directing them to adopt the uniform colour code for all government schools in their respective districts.

The official order reads, ''it is requested to issue suitable instructions to concerned field functionaries for the adoption of the approved colour code in all govt schools, including PM SHRI schools, during construction, repair, and renovation works. This order supersedes all previous instructions related to the colour code of school buildings''.

Previously, under the BJD government, all government schools and official buildings were painted green. However, after the new government took charge, the colour of official buildings changed to light orange frost with an orange-tan border. A few months after assuming power, the BJP government also altered the colour and design of school uniforms for classes IX and X from green to light brown and maroon.