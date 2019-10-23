Odisha to receive rainfall in next three days: Indian Meteorological Department

Image Source : PTI Odisha to receive rainfall under influence of low pressure, Odisha rainfall may continue for the next three days

A well marked low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal has triggered heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said showers may continue for the next three days.

The Well Marked Low Pressure Area over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal now lies over westcentral Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. The associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists, said the IMD. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 36 hours and move north-northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast, it added.The Bhubaneswar Met department said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Malkangiri, Koraput and Majapati districtsHeavy rainfall is likely to occur in Puri, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts.

