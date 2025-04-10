Odisha to fill 12,000 vacancies in Home Department, 5,000 home guards to be employed soon Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that the state will recruit over 12,000 personnel in the Home Department, covering police, forensic, and prosecution units. The government also plans to set up 20 cyber police stations and appoint Crime Scene Officers at each police station.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced that the state government would soon fill over 12,000 vacancies in the Home Department to strengthen law and order across the state. Speaking to reporters at the Bhubaneswar airport after returning from a visit to New Delhi, Majhi said the recruitment drive will include positions across key units such as the Odisha Special Striking Force (3,003 posts), Odisha Industrial Security Force (3,000), traffic police (2,000), home guards (5,000), Directorate of Public Prosecution (267), and State Forensic Science Department (254).

The chief minister also said that the state was planning to set up 20 cyber police stations and introduce the post of Crime Scene Officer at every police station to deal with the rising number of cybercrime cases.

Majhi had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Delhi visit, where they discussed the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) in Odisha. He said the Union minister assured all necessary support to improve the state's law and order and justice delivery systems.

The announcement comes amid growing opposition protests over what they describe as a deteriorating law and order situation in the state, particularly crimes against women, since the BJP came to power in June last year.

During the two-day investors’ conclave hosted in New Delhi, Majhi added that the state had signed 13 agreements and received 15 investment proposals worth ₹1.03 lakh crore, potentially generating over 95,000 jobs.

(With PTI inputs)