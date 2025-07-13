Odisha student self-immolation case: Naveen Patnaik seeks governor's intervention, NCW flags sexual harassment An undergraduate student in Odisha's Balasore sustained over 90 per cent burn injuries after attempting self-immolation in protest against alleged sexual harassment by her teacher and the college's inaction.

Bhubaneswar:

A horrifying incident of attempted self-immolation by a young female student at a government college in Balasore has sent shockwaves across Odisha, drawing sharp condemnation from former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Naveen Patnaik. The student, battling for her life with over 90% burn injuries, allegedly took the extreme step in protest against prolonged sexual harassment by a teacher and the institution's alleged inaction on her complaints.

A cry for justice unheard

The 20-year-old undergraduate student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College reportedly set herself ablaze in front of the college principal's chamber on Saturday. Students revealed that she had endured months of sexual harassment by Sameer Sahoo, the Head of the Education Department, who allegedly threatened to manipulate her academic performance if she did not comply with his demands. Despite formally complaining to both the college principal and local police, the student reportedly received no meaningful response.

Sources indicate that an internal committee was formed to investigate the allegations, but students claim it failed to act effectively and was biased. The victim, in a letter to the principal, had even disclosed a previous suicide attempt from which she survived, highlighting the severe distress she was under. The incident occurred during a peaceful protest by students who had been demanding action against the HoD since July 1.

Patnaik calls for governor's intervention

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his profound distress over the incident, calling it "shocking and deeply distressing." He fervently prayed for the student's swift recovery and highlighted the glaring systemic failure to address her repeated pleas.

"This tragic incident lays bare the stark reality of how she was denied justice, despite repeatedly voicing her grievances from the College Principal to the Higher Education Minister and right up to Union Minister and the Chief Minister," Patnaik stated.

Emphasising the constitutional role of the Governor in the state’s higher education structure, Patnaik appealed for immediate intervention. "In our higher education framework, the Governor serves as the Chancellor of key government-run universities, including FM University. I urge the Honourable Governor to intervene and ensure that the student receives the justice she so desperately sought."

Accused arrested, principal suspended, NCW takes cognisance

Following the tragic incident, the accused teacher, Sameer Sahoo, has been arrested, and college principal Dillip Kumar Ghosh has been suspended. The Higher Education Department stated that the principal "failed to perform his duties" and that "the matter has not been handled properly." A high-level inquiry committee has also been constituted by the Higher Education department.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the deeply disturbing report. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar strongly condemned the incident and directed the Director General of Police (DGP) Odisha to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation, take strict action against the accused, and extend all necessary medical and psychological support to the victim free of cost. The NCW has demanded an Action Taken Report within three days.

Political fallout and public outcry

The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the campus and has snowballed into a massive political controversy in Odisha. Opposition parties, including the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress, have sharply criticised the state government for its alleged failure to protect students and ensure their safety on campus. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also weighed in, slamming the BJP government. Human rights activists and educationists are emphasising the urgent need for robust grievance redressal mechanisms in higher education institutions to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Students who witnessed the horrifying scene claimed the victim doused herself in petrol and set herself on fire near the main gate, then ran towards the principal's office before being rescued. A male student who attempted to save her also sustained burn injuries. Both are currently receiving treatment, with the female student in critical condition at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Congress forms eight-member panel to probe

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has constituted an eight-member fact-finding committee to investigate the self-immolation attempt by a student of Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, who is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar with critical burn injuries. The committee is headed by state women’s wing president Meenakshi Bahinipati and includes Congress MLA Sofia Firdous among its members.