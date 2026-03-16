Odisha RS Election 2026: Setback for opposition; 5 BJD MLAs cross-voted for BJP supported independent

Bhubaneswar:

A huge setback for opposition in the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha as 10 oppositions MLAs cross-voted for BJP supported independent candidate Dilip Ray. As reported by OTV news, nearly 10 opposition MLAs did cross voting for BJP's independent candidate Dilip Ray; five from Biju Janatal Dal and three from Congress.

The voting for four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha will conclude soon, five candidates are in the fray for the four seats. The voting process was earlier halted over a ballot paper dispute. The BJP has nominated its state president Manmohan Samal and sitting Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar for the upper house seats while former Union Minister Dilip Ray is contesting as an Independent with the support of the party.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJD has nominated party leader Santrupta Mishra and eminent physician Dr Datteswar Hota for the upper house seats. In the 147 member assembly, BJP has 79 MLAs and support of three independents while BJD has 48 members. The Congress has 14 MLAs and CPI(M) - one member.

Elections for 37 seats in the Rajya Sabha across 10 states are being held today (March 16), as the terms of several sitting members are set to expire in April. The voting commenced at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm in the assembly complex, where MLAs have started casting their ballots. The counting of votes will begin at 5 pm today.