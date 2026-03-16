Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Odisha RS Election 2026: Setback for opposition; 5 BJD MLAs cross-voted for BJP supported independent

Odisha RS Election 2026: Setback for opposition; 5 BJD MLAs cross-voted for BJP supported independent

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

Odisha RS Election 2026: As reported by OTV news, nearly 10 opposition MLAs did cross voting for BJP's independent candidate Dilip Ray; five from Biju Janatal Dal and three from Congress.

Odisha RS Election 2026
Odisha RS Election 2026 Image Source : pti
Bhubaneswar:

A huge setback for opposition in the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha as 10 oppositions MLAs cross-voted for BJP supported independent candidate Dilip Ray. As reported by OTV news, nearly 10 opposition MLAs did cross voting for BJP's independent candidate Dilip Ray; five from Biju Janatal Dal and three from Congress.  

The voting for four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha will conclude soon, five candidates are in the fray for the four seats. The voting process was earlier halted over a ballot paper dispute. The BJP has nominated its state president Manmohan Samal and sitting Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar for the upper house seats while former Union Minister Dilip Ray is contesting as an Independent with the support of the party. 

Meanwhile, the opposition BJD has nominated party leader Santrupta Mishra and eminent physician Dr Datteswar Hota for the upper house seats. In the 147 member assembly, BJP has 79 MLAs and support of three independents while BJD has 48 members. The Congress has 14 MLAs and CPI(M) - one member.  

Elections for 37 seats in the Rajya Sabha across 10 states are being held today (March 16), as the terms of several sitting members are set to expire in April. The voting commenced at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm in the assembly complex, where MLAs have started casting their ballots. The counting of votes will begin at 5 pm today.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajya Sabha Election Rajya Sabha Odisha Rajya Sabha Elections
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\