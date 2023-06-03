Odisha rail accident: Former Railway Minister Lalu says 'Centre least bothered about passenger safety'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Incumbent Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Odisha train accident: A day after the fatal train accident killed 288 passengers in Odisha's Balasore, former railway minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has "destroyed" the railways and claimed that sheer negligence has caused the train tragedy.

Prasad, who is a former railway minister, said the government must also consider increasing the ex-gratia announced for the injured. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. A high-level inquiry must be ordered to find out the reason behind the accident, and also fix the responsibilities," he told reporters. "The government at the Center has completely destroyed Indian Railways. They are least bothered about the safety of the passengers. It's sheer negligence on the part of the railway authorities," he added.

Three trains -- Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train -- were involved in the accident, one of the worst railway tragedies in the country. "At least Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia should be given to those severely injured," said Prasad.

Lalu demands the resignation of the rail minister

The railway ministry has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those severely injured, and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries. Additionally, PM Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Meanwhile, RJD's partner JD(U) demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. "The railway minister must resign after this incident. Our leader Nitish Kumar had resigned as railway minister taking moral responsibility for the Gaisal train disaster in Assam in August 1999 that had killed 290 people," JD(U) spokesperson Abhishek Jha said.

