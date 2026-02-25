Odisha HC grants interim bail to murder convict to help daughter appear for Class 10 board exams

Bhubaneswar:

As board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 continue across the country, a heart-touching case has emerged from Odisha, where a father serving a life sentence in a murder case has been granted temporary bail to assist his daughter during her Class 10 board exams. In its order, the Odisha High Court observed that education is a fundamental right of every child and that, in certain situations, a parent's presence becomes essential.

Man gets bail for daughter's board exam

According to media reports, the girl's examination centre is located nearly 5 km from her residence. With only elderly grandparents at home who were unable to escort her daily, the father approached the court seeking temporary release. Taking note of the circumstances, the High Court said that while the law must be enforced strictly, humanitarian considerations cannot be overlooked. On this basis, it granted interim bail for a limited period.

The father, Srinivas Patra, was convicted in a 2010 murder case and has been in jail since January 2021. The petition submitted before the court argued that his absence during his daughter's board examinations posed serious concerns regarding both her safety and her education. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court considered the family's situation to be a crucial factor.

Court granted bail till March 10

A division bench of the Odisha High Court granted interim bail, clearly stating that the relief is temporary and strictly limited to the examination period.

The court ordered that the bail will remain valid until March 10, after which Srinivas Patra must surrender before the lower court. He has also been directed to comply with all bail conditions and submit a compliance report.

The court further directed the Jagatsinghpur District and Sessions Court to implement the order immediately and clarified that the interim bail will not have any impact on the original conviction or sentence.

