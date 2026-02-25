Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates e-library with 10,000 plus digital books in Goa's Benaulim

Benaulim (Goa):

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art e-library for students in Benaulim in Goa. The modern facility has been launched with the objective of ushering in a technological revolution in the field of education.

10,000 plus digital books

The newly launched e-digital library offers access to more than 10,000 digital books and provides dedicated preparation support for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, and CLAT. The initiative also includes green school components aimed at promoting sustainable learning practices.

4,500 students to be part of e-digital library

Speaking at the inauguration, Kejriwal said it was an honour to be part of the event organised by Venji Viegas, the sitting MLA from the Benaulim constituency. "I am very happy to be a part of the inauguration of this e-digital library. This initiative will benefit young children here and students from several schools," he said.

Kejriwal revealed that five schools in Benaulim have already registered for the project. "Very soon, all eight schools in the constituency will be included, and nearly 4,500 students will become part of this e-digital library programme," he added.

Highlighting the rising cost of education, the AAP leader said that purchasing books has become increasingly difficult not only for economically weaker sections but also for middle-class families. “Even basic school textbooks are becoming expensive. This e-digital library addresses that challenge by providing not just curriculum-based material but also all NCERT books from Classes 1 to 10, along with over 10,000 additional reference and non-syllabus books,” he said.

The initiative is expected to significantly improve access to quality study material for students in the region and strengthen the digital learning infrastructure in Goa.