Odisha govt exempts biometric authentication of Aadhaar for PDS Distribution

The Odisha Government has exempted the usage of biometric authentication for PDS distribution in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the state. “In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, biometric mode of Aadhaar authentication using finger print scanner and IRIS device has been exempted, during distribution of PDS ration through e-PoS device at Fair Price Shops until further orders,” tweeted Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister, Ranendra Pratap Swain.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,701 with 591 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 86 with three more patients succumbing to the disease, a Health Department official said on Saturday.

Of the total COVID-19 fatalities, 52 were reported from Ganjam, followed by Khurda (13), Cuttack (8) and Gajapati (3), while two each were from Angul and Puri, and one each from Baragah, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Rayagada and Sundergarh districts.

