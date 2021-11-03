Odisha CM announces 25% hike for govt contractual staff, to benefit 33,000 employees

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Odisha CM announces 25% hike for govt contractual staff

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent hike in remuneration for all outsourced and contractual employees of the state government.

The hike would benefit 33,000 employees and cost Rs 100 crore for the state exchequer annually, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. Besides, they were also granted 12 days of leave per year, it added.

The chief minister also asked the department secretaries to take stern action against the organisations which do not contribute their share of the provident fund.

Patnaik also suggested the departments to take decision on allowing maternity leave for pregnant women among such contractual and outsourced employees.

