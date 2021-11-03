Thursday, November 04, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Odisha CM announces 25% hike for govt contractual staff, to benefit 33,000 employees

Odisha CM announces 25% hike for govt contractual staff, to benefit 33,000 employees

The hike would benefit 33,000 employees and cost Rs 100 crore for the state exchequer annually, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. Besides, they were also granted 12 days of leave per year, it added.

PTI PTI
Bhubaneswar Published on: November 03, 2021 23:11 IST
Odisha CM announces 25% hike for govt contractual staff
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI

Odisha CM announces 25% hike for govt contractual staff

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent hike in remuneration for all outsourced and contractual employees of the state government.

The hike would benefit 33,000 employees and cost Rs 100 crore for the state exchequer annually, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. Besides, they were also granted 12 days of leave per year, it added.

The chief minister also asked the department secretaries to take stern action against the organisations which do not contribute their share of the provident fund.

Patnaik also suggested the departments to take decision on allowing maternity leave for pregnant women among such contractual and outsourced employees. 

ALSO READ: Women must be represented at all levels of decision making: Odisha CM

ALSO READ: Odisha makes 100% exemption on taxes for electric vehicles

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News